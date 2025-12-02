15 Athlete-Owned Brands Actually Worth Your Money
Athletes aren’t just scoring points on the field anymore. They’re champions in big business, too. Unlike the dinosaur days of quick endorsements and flashy commercials, today’s elite players are stepping fully into their entrepreneurial bags. Check out a list of athlete-owned brands actually worth your money inside.
RELATED: 10 Black Women Behind The Sustainable Brands Transforming Fashion, Beauty & Home Goods
According to a recent analysis by Viral Nation, athletes have become more than influencers. They’re founders, designers, producers, and innovators shaping industries far beyond sports. Their brands aren’t vanity projects but rooted in lived experience, cultural relevance, and the kind of performance-driven perspective only an athlete can bring.
What makes this new wave so compelling is the level of ownership. These aren’t passive partnerships with athletes showing up for photoshoots; these are athlete-led companies powered by strategy, authenticity, and hands-on creativity. From Serena Williams’ inclusive beauty line to Naomi Osaka’s wellness-focused skincare, from The Rock’s record-breaking tequila to Blake Griffin’s Hollywood production studio, these founders are redefining what it means to build a brand with purpose. They bring discipline from training, vision from lived experience, and a clear understanding of what real people need in their everyday lives.
This shift also mirrors a larger cultural trend: consumers want more than celebrity hype. They want intention. They want transparency. They want products built by people who actually use them. Today’s athlete-entrepreneurs are stepping into that gap with products that feel honest and grounded, whether it’s Venus Williams’ plant-based protein shakes or George Foreman’s iconic grill that has fed generations.
Even more impressive? These brands thrive across categories—beauty, wellness, spirits, apparel, media, and home goods—proving athletes are no longer boxed into one lane. They’re making a real impact as founders, creatives, and cultural storytellers.
If you’re looking to support athlete-owned brands that actually deliver, these are the ones worth your coins. Whether you’re trying to glow up your skincare routine, elevate your bar cart, strengthen your wellness game, or invest in better home tools, these athlete-built companies bring results, credibility, and cultural value.
Here are the standouts:
WYN Beauty by Serena Williams
Serena Williams created WYN Beauty as a performance-driven makeup line designed for active women. The products focus on long-lasting wear, bold pigment, and skin-loving ingredients that hold up through workouts, long days, and busy lifestyles.
Website: https://wynbeauty.com
Lobos 1707 Tequila by LeBron James
LeBron James invested in and champions Lobos 1707, a premium tequila and mezcal brand inspired by centuries-old Mexican distilling traditions. It has quickly become a favorite among tequila lovers for its smooth taste and elevated aesthetic.
Website: https://www.lobos1707.com
Kinlò Skincare by Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka launched Kinlò to address sun protection needs for melanated skin. The brand offers SPF, moisturizers, and skin-care essentials formulated specifically for Black and brown communities, promoting sun safety through accessible education and products
Website: https://kinlo.com
Doc & Glo by Sloane Stephens
Tennis champion Sloane Stephens co-founded Doc & Glo, a skin-care brand focused on body care and recovery. Their products are created with dermatologists to support moisture, exfoliation, and skin repair for people with active lifestyles.
Website: https://docandglo.com
Prime Hydration by Logan Paul & KSI
Prime Hydration, founded by digital creators and athletes Logan Paul and KSI, became a global sensation for its electrolyte-packed sports drink. Popular among athletes and kids alike, it’s designed to support hydration and recovery.
Website: https://drinkprime.com
Teremana Tequila by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
The Rock founded Teremana Tequila as a small-batch, sustainably crafted spirit made in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. It’s known for its clean finish and accessible price point, making it a top choice in celebrity-backed tequila.
Website: https://teremana.com
Happy Viking by Venus Williams
Venus Williams founded Happy Viking, a plant-based protein and nutrition brand inspired by her own wellness journey. The shakes and supplements support energy, muscle recovery, and overall vitality using clean, functional ingredients.
Website: https://drinkhappyviking.com
George Foreman Grill
Boxing legend George Foreman built an empire with his iconic indoor electric grill, beloved for making quick, healthier meals accessible. Its fat-reducing design and simple cooking features made it a staple in homes worldwide.
Website: https://georgeforemancooking.com
Mortal Media by Blake Griffin & Ryan Kalil
NBA star Blake Griffin and NFL veteran Ryan Kalil co-founded Mortal Media, a production company focused on film and TV projects with strong comedic and storytelling appeal. Their company continues expanding its footprint in Hollywood.
Website: https://mortal.media
CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand includes clothing, underwear, footwear, and lifestyle products that reflect his signature athletic and luxury aesthetic. It blends sporty essentials with high-fashion influence for fans around the world.
Website: https://www.cr7.com
Bigface
Founded by NBA star Jimmy Butler. Bigface started as a coffee brand during the NBA Bubble and expanded into lifestyle, apparel, and merchandise.
Website: https://www.bigfacebrand.com/
Ewing Athletics
The shoe and apparel line from Hall-of-Fame NBA player Patrick Ewing. Known for its basketball heritage and retro-inspired sneakers that’ve maintained a cult following.
Website: https://shop.ewingathletics.com/
Art of Sport
Co-founded by the late Kobe Bryant, this personal care and grooming brand offers soaps, body wash, lotion, deodorant, and other essentials — great for athletes and everyday folks alike.
Website: https://artofsport.com/
Saysh
A women-centric footwear and lifestyle brand created by Olympic track star Allyson Felix after her split from Nike. Saysh was built with women’s comfort, performance and confidence in mind.
Website: https://saysh.com/
Honor The Gift
A fashion/streetwear brand founded by Russell Westbrook. It blends bold style, cultural influence, and athletic roots — ideal if you love statement streetwear with swagger.
Website: https://www.honorthegift.com/
RELATED: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Fashion Gift Guide: 9 Black Women–Owned Brands To Shop, Celebrate & Gift This Season
The post 15 Athlete-Owned Brands Actually Worth Your Money appeared first on MadameNoire.
15 Athlete-Owned Brands Actually Worth Your Money was originally published on madamenoire.com