15 Athlete-Owned Brands Actually Worth Your Money

Athletes aren’t just scoring points on the field anymore. They’re champions in big business, too. Unlike the dinosaur days of quick endorsements and flashy commercials, today’s elite players are stepping fully into their entrepreneurial bags. Check out a list of athlete-owned brands actually worth your money inside.

According to a recent analysis by Viral Nation, athletes have become more than influencers. They’re founders, designers, producers, and innovators shaping industries far beyond sports. Their brands aren’t vanity projects but rooted in lived experience, cultural relevance, and the kind of performance-driven perspective only an athlete can bring.

What makes this new wave so compelling is the level of ownership. These aren’t passive partnerships with athletes showing up for photoshoots; these are athlete-led companies powered by strategy, authenticity, and hands-on creativity. From Serena Williams’ inclusive beauty line to Naomi Osaka’s wellness-focused skincare, from The Rock’s record-breaking tequila to Blake Griffin’s Hollywood production studio, these founders are redefining what it means to build a brand with purpose. They bring discipline from training, vision from lived experience, and a clear understanding of what real people need in their everyday lives.

This shift also mirrors a larger cultural trend: consumers want more than celebrity hype. They want intention. They want transparency. They want products built by people who actually use them. Today’s athlete-entrepreneurs are stepping into that gap with products that feel honest and grounded, whether it’s Venus Williams’ plant-based protein shakes or George Foreman’s iconic grill that has fed generations.

Even more impressive? These brands thrive across categories—beauty, wellness, spirits, apparel, media, and home goods—proving athletes are no longer boxed into one lane. They’re making a real impact as founders, creatives, and cultural storytellers.

If you’re looking to support athlete-owned brands that actually deliver, these are the ones worth your coins. Whether you’re trying to glow up your skincare routine, elevate your bar cart, strengthen your wellness game, or invest in better home tools, these athlete-built companies bring results, credibility, and cultural value.

Here are the standouts:

WYN Beauty by Serena Williams

Serena Williams created WYN Beauty as a performance-driven makeup line designed for active women. The products focus on long-lasting wear, bold pigment, and skin-loving ingredients that hold up through workouts, long days, and busy lifestyles.



