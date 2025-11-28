Source: @WesoToldMe / iOne

Baby Kia recently pulled up on us at Hip-Hop Wired for an exclusive interview.

The rising ATL rapper has been the face of “crash out” music for a minute. After spending time in juvenile detention in 2024, he vowed to turn things around., “My first day out moment was OD Crashin’ and nobody even knew that. I was just getting out of juvenile. I was saying so much sh*t at the time like I wasn’t gonna be hanging with this person and that person.”

From juvenile detention to selling out shows from state to state, BK started building his name during his second run at freedom. His Raleigh show even went viral after fans in the crowd broke into a full-on boxing match., “I’m trying to change my whole sh*t on some mosh pit sh*t. I told one of my supporters to bring some gloves, and they brought them. I was just on some turn up, mosh pit sh*t.”

With it being Thanksgiving, the Crash Out king tells us what he’s thankful for and how his girlfriend, Bunna B has made him change his persepticve on the holiday season:

“I’m thankful for my freedom and for my life in general. Everything I been receiving. My girl too, that was sh*t was a big blessing. Without shawty, I would be in the box right now.”

Check out the ful interview with Baby Kia on Hip-Hop Wired now.

Baby Kia Talks Thanksgiving Gratitude, Dating Bunna B, & New Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com