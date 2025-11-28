Killer Mike Schools Bill Maher On Haiti’s Legacy

The latest episode of Real Time With Bill Maher became a viral sensation, due to a heated exchange between Maher and rapper Killer Mike concerning Haiti and American foreign policy, where Killer Mike’s points seemed to overwhelm the HBO host.

The discussion occurred as part of a larger conversation involving the failures of the American educational system and presidential administrations interfering in the affairs of foreign governments such as Libya. The Run The Jewels member referenced leaked emails from former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton about U.S. involvement in Libya, which alleges that it was due to French interests.

“When the emails came out, the emails said essentially we were doing it for the French,” Killer Mike said. “Like, how long do the French get to f-cking live off Haiti, Libya, West Africa?” He continued to talk about how the nation, like Libya, fell prey to dictatorship. When Maher brought up Libya’s former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, being a dictator despite offering other benefits to the people, Killer Mike challenged that along with fellow panelist, ABC News analyst Donna Brazile.

Maher, whose views align with libertarian principles, disagreed. “The people who have been repressing the people in Haiti for a very long time are not French,” he said, eliciting a “Sh-ting me?” response from Killer Mike. “They’re Haitians that are put into place,” the four-time Grammy Award winner responded. “Let’s not act like we don’t put dictators into place.”



Killer Mike continued that there should be reparations made to Haiti. “So we took Libya. What have we done to help their country become democratic and get back in a better state?” he queried. “What have we done to help Haiti do it? Haiti is the reason we got Louisiana and west of that. America really owes Haiti.” He also brought up the 1825 compensation the Caribbean nation paid out to France after gaining its independence in 1804, which amounted to $21 billion today.

Maher would brush that aside, claiming, “you’ve gotta move forward.” “I’m not saying I don’t wanna move forward, I’m just saying put something in my pocket before you sock it,” Killer Mike replied, reiterating his point. “Let me have something for my move forward. We do it for other nations.”