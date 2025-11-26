adidas Originals Teams Up With GloRilla To Celebrate HBCU Excellence At The 2025 Grambling State Bayou Classic

adidas Originals x GloRilla x Bayou Classic Halftime Show

adidas Originals and Grambling State University announced they are partnering with Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop star GloRilla to put on a performance of the ages alongside Grambling State University’s World-Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the Orchesis Dance Company during halftime at the 2025 Bayou Classic.

On November 29 at the Caesars Superdome, fans in attendance will all be yelling “Yeah GLO!” as she performs her hits, in a moment that will celebrate “HBCU excellence, creative collaboration, and adidas’ ongoing investment in institutions that shape the future of sport and culture.”

“The Bayou Classic is a huge moment for HBCU culture and performing with adidas and Grambling State is really special,” said GloRilla. “Being on the field with these students, seeing them represent their school and community is powerful.”

Per adidas:

The performance unites music, movement, and tradition on one of the most iconic stages in Black college culture. The multi-platinum powerhouse artist, GloRilla – fresh off the success of her debut album Glorious and her sold-out 2025 tour – will share the spotlight with Grambling State’s legendary performing arts programs, creating a cultural crescendo that honors HBCU heritage while propelling it forward.

In partnership with Orchesis Director and Grambling alumna J’aime Griffith, adidas’ LA WRKSHP co-created custom costumes for the dance company, spotlighting women at the forefront of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural influence.

adidas originals

Fans who tune in and those in attendance can look forward to a performance that combines the signature precision and artistry the World-Famed Tiger Marching Band and Orchesis Dance Company are best known for, with GloRilla’s raw energy and Memphis sound.

Sounds like it’s going to be lit.

You can see more photos below.