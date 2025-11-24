Kandi Koated Konfirmation! A Look Inside Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Prenup After Divorce Announcement

As previously reported, after 11 years of marriage, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are officially parting ways, confirming their split after what Kandi described as “deep thought and a lot of prayer.” The quiet resolution to their marriage is now bringing renewed attention to the infamous prenuptial agreement—the legal battle that almost halted their wedding a decade ago. Fans are wondering exactly what was in Kandi Burruss’ prenup and what the couple walked away from the marriage with individually.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The confirmation of the split comes after Kandi and Todd had successfully dispelled divorce rumors just last year. Their spirited discussions on their joint YouTube series, “Todd & the Glam Squad,” led some fans to scrutinize their relationship, but the couple insisted those were just “good, fun conversation.” As many witnessed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the couple met behind the scenes in 2011, eventually leading to their lavish April 2014 wedding that aired on Bravo. They share two children, Ace and Blaze, in addition to Kandi’s daughter, Riley, and Todd’s daughter, Kaela, from previous relationships.

As BOSSIP reported, just last week, the strength of their public bond was still on display when Kandi accepted the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2025. “Thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions… You earned this award, too,” she told Todd in a heartfelt onstage shout-out. Despite this public show of unity, the split has been finalized, with Kandi stating her focus remains on “protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Kandi Burruss’ Prenup Reportedly Includes No Spousal Support, Just Protection

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The terms of Kandi Burruss’ prenup, which Todd finally signed minutes before the wedding, are now dictating the financial terms of the separation. The initial negotiation of the prenup was famously controversial, with Todd storming out of the wedding rehearsal over the legal document he deemed “some bullsh*t.”

Source: Kandi Burruss and Todd | Paras Griffin / Paras Griffin

Radar reported that the most contentious clauses involved Todd having to vacate Kandi’s home within 30 days if they split, and the stipulation that he would receive nothing if Kandi died during their marriage. Mama Joyce, Kandi’s outspoken mother, was reportedly a driving force behind the prenup, fearing Todd was “looking for a payday.”

Kandi has fiercely defended the purpose of the prenup over the years. The Grio reported that she argued that women who are financially better off need to protect themselves. Her reasoning was rooted in watching other celebrity divorces play out publicly.

“I’m not paying spousal support, oh no,” she stated. “I’m seeing too much going on right now. Halle Berry’s paying $20,000 a month in child support, and then poor Sherri [Shepherd], she had a pre-nup and now [her husband] is coming after her. They’ve only been married a few years. Are you kidding me?” She maintained that the things she wanted to protect were those she had “going into the marriage, meaning: Bedroom Kandi, my music, my stores, my properties, and different things that I had going into the marriage.”

Todd ultimately signed the agreement on the eve of the wedding, giving up his rights to all alimony and community property. Radar stated at the time that he signed to prove his love, saying, “I proved once and for all I’m in this relationship because I love Kandi, not because I want her money.”

The resolution of the prenup means that the assets Kandi built before their union are secure, allowing the couple to focus on their children as they navigate this new chapter.

The post Kandi Koated Konfirmation! A Look Inside Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Prenup After Divorce Announcement appeared first on Bossip.

Kandi Koated Konfirmation! A Look Inside Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Prenup After Divorce Announcement was originally published on bossip.com