Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Split After 11 Years

Published on November 23, 2025

Kandi Burruss
Source: General / Getty

After 11 years of marriage, Kandi Burruss has filed for divorce from Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed the news in an exclusive statement, sharing her personal feelings during this difficult time.

“After deep thought and a lot prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss told People.com.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Kandi Burruss, 49, and her husband, producer Todd Tucker, 52, first crossed paths in 2011 while filming season four of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The couple announced their engagement in January 2013 and married the following April.

Since then, they’ve grown their blended family, welcoming two children together — son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 5 — while also raising their older children from previous relationships: Burruss’ daughter Riley, 23, and Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 29.

Sending love to the couple and their family during this transition.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

