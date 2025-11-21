NFL National Anthem Singer Karina Pasian Hit With ‘Stripper’ Insults Over Her NFL Anthem Look—But She’s Not Backing Down!

Source: OSCAR DEL POZO / Getty Some social media users were upset when National Anthem singer Karina Pasian stepped onto the field on Nov. 16 wearing a short, black, revealing dress for her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” The 34-year-old was given the honor of singing the iconic song at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — the home of soccer team Real Madrid — in the Spanish capital before the NFL’s first-ever international game. The event featured the Miami Dolphins’ thrilling overtime win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but what should have been a celebratory moment quickly soured when viewers online accused her of looking like “a stripper.” Pasian wore a short black dress with a scooping V-neck and thigh-high stockings with a garter belt. She completed the look with long black gloves, short black kitten heels, and two cornrows for added flair. RELATED CONTENT: Jill Scott Delivers Powerful Remix Of National Anthem At Essence Fest

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Karina Pasian’s black dress at the NFL game on Sunday. Users online shared mixed reactions about Pasian’s dress. One viewer called the star “an embarrassment” for wearing the outfit. “And not that good of a singer,” they added. Another complained, “The most disrespectful outfit that this goof could have possibly worn. I’m so pissed!” But some fans stepped in to defend her appearance and her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NFL game.