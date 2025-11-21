Cynthia Erivo Says Emotional Goodbye To Elphaba As ‘Wicked: For Good’ Hits Theaters: ‘Words Are Not Enough’

Listen Live
Cynthia Erivo Says Goodbye To 'Wicked' And Elphaba

Published on November 21, 2025

Cythia Erivo is saying goodbye to her time as Elphaba following the release of Wicked: For Good.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 – Arrivals
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the Wicked film that released last year, hits theaters today, Friday, Nov. 21. Alongside the box office release, both Erivo and Ariana Grande—who play Elphaba and Glinda in the film—opened up about what being in this project has meant to them.

“I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me,” Cynthia began in the emotional caption of her Instagram post. “I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough.”

The actress went on to share her hopes for viewers of the second film, which was directed by Jon M. Chu.

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continued. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

As for the photos she shared, Cynthia offered a new look at some sweet behind the scenes moments on set. The snaps included Erivo showing off her Elphaba outfit on the yellow brick road, smiling with the crew, and holding the hand of the film’s human-turned-scare crow.

As for Ariana, she also shared a heartfelt message, though her caption was much more brief.

“Thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything,” she wrote alongside a carousel of pictures of her dressed as her character. “I will love you always … Wicked For Good is out now.”

Wicked: For Good is in theaters now!

