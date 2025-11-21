Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 21, 2025

Published on November 21, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

A Federal Judge Rules Against Trump’s Deployment

A federal judge has delivered a ruling that President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. was unconstitutional. The decision asserts that this action violated the city’s authority over its own law enforcement. The judge has temporarily paused the ruling for 21 days, giving the Trump administration a window to file an appeal. This development raises important questions about federal overreach and local governance, particularly in a city with a large Black population.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by D.C.’s Attorney General. The legal challenge was a direct response to Trump’s declaration of a “crime emergency,” which led to the deployment of over 2,300 Guard members and federal agents into the city. The lawsuit argued that the move infringed upon the District’s self-governing rights, a continuous point of contention for D.C. residents seeking statehood and full representation.

Nationwide Economic Shutdown

In a move to protest the Trump administration and growing economic inequality, a coalition of grassroots organizations is calling for a nationwide economic shutdown. Scheduled from November 25 to December 2, the boycott targets major shopping periods including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Campaign leaders state the effort unites various independent movements to challenge a political system they believe is controlled by corporate and billionaire interests, urging citizens to use their economic power to demand change.$3,000 if made domestically.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 21, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

