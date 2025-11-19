Shedeur Sanders Makes NFL Debut for Browns, Marks QB No. 42 Since 1999

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Cleveland’s quarterback carousel turns once more as rookie Shedeur Sanders took the field yesterday. He made his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns after starter Dillon Gabriel exited with a concussion on Sunday.

The move makes Sanders the 42nd starting quarterback for the franchise since its return in 1999, underlining the Browns’ ongoing search for stability.

Gabriel started five games before the injury. His absence forced Sanders into action unexpectedly in the second half. He struggled under pressure, completing just four of 16 passes for 47 yards and throwing an interception. Two sacks and a fumble further added to a sharp learning curve.

The roster of past Cleveland QBs includes high draft picks and veteran stop-gaps alike. From Tim Couch to Derek Anderson, from Brady Quinn to Colt McCoy, and more recent attempts with Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Flacco, the position has remained unsettled. Sanders now joins that deep and turbulent lineage.

Sanders’ debut may not have produced much yardage or points, but it added a new chapter to Cleveland’s saga at quarterback. The city and team will now watch to see whether Gabriel regains form or Sanders becomes the next answer under center. Momentum and patience both matter in Cleveland’s most scrutinized role.

