Drake Seems to Agree Sexyy Red Is an “Upgrade” From Serena Williams

Drake found himself at the center of social media chatter again after a small action on Instagram caught the attention of fans. On November 18 he posted new photos with rapper Sexyy Red. They have been seen together often this year and Drake has publicly praised her, so the photos themselves did not raise eyebrows. The reaction started in the comments.

Under the post a fan wrote that Sexyy Red is an “upgrade” from Serena Williams. Drake did not reply with words. Instead he simply liked the comment. Many people took this as a sign that he quietly agreed with what the fan said. Since Drake is known for sending subtle messages through likes and captions, the moment quickly spread across social platforms.

This is not the first time Drake has brought up Serena or her family since their on and off relationship ended years ago. They dated between 2011 and 2015. In 2022 he mentioned Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian in his song “Middle of the Ocean.” In that verse he called Ohanian a “groupie” and hinted that there was tension. At the time that lyric created a wave of headlines because it suggested Drake was still willing to touch on old memories.

Fans also remember that Serena made a major public appearance the last time Drake tossed shade in her direction. She appeared during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show which added another layer to the already tense history between Kendrick and Drake. Because of that moment many people are watching closely to see if she will respond again.

Supporters of Drake believe the Instagram like was harmless and simply a show of support for Sexyy Red. They point out that Drake has promoted her work often and treats her like a close friend. Others believe he knew exactly what he was doing and that he wanted people to catch the message. Social media often turns small gestures into big stories and this like became a talking point within minutes.

Sexyy Red herself stayed quiet about the situation. She did not comment publicly and continued posting as usual. Serena has also remained silent so far.

Whether the moment was serious or playful Drake’s single tap on the screen became a spark for days of conversation. For now the only clear fact is that one small like created a very large reaction.

