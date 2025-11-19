The Grand Dame Is Back! ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Returns To The Spotlight After DUI Arrest & Jail Stint — And Fans Lose It!!!

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo Karen Huger is in good spirits after making her long-awaited royal return amid her first public appearance following her DUI conviction and six months behind bars. The Real Housewives of Potomac star re-emerged on Instagram on Nov.16, just two days after an emotional appearance at BravoCon. Looking stunning in a white dress by Harbison Studios, featuring intricate floral embellishments, Karen exuded elegance and grace at the event. RELATED CONTENT: From Slammer To Glamour: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Karen Huger Freed Early From Jail In Full Makeup Beat “Thank you @nbcuniversal and @bravotv for the incredibly warm and welcoming energy. My heart is full,” The Grand Dame shared in her first post since returning home from jail in September. She also took a moment to express gratitude for her designer, Charles Elliott Harbison, for his work and attention to detail on her beautiful dress. “He understood my vision, honored my light, and helped shape a moment that feels both fresh and deeply aligned,” Karen wrote, referring to her white peplum dress adorned with black and white floral appliqués. “I’m truly grateful to have his artistry and his brand part of my new chapter.”

Karen Huger received a standing ovation at BravoCon Karen’s social media return comes on the heels of her participation in BravoCon 2025, where she was part of the star-studded lineup at the three-day event in Las Vegas, which began on Nov. 14. While Karen was absent from the RHOP panel on Friday, she delighted fans later that evening by presenting the first award at The Bravos event, earning a standing ovation as she took the stage, according to Us Weekly.