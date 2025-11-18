Listen Live
Black Actors Who Played Multiple Roles In The Same Movie

Explore the most iconic multi-character actors who hilariously and brilliantly played multiple roles in the same film.

Published on November 18, 2025

Image of empty cinema, rows of black leather chair seats, tiered armed seating with cupholders in armrests, ambient lighting, focus on foreground
Source: mtreasure / Getty

Black actors have delivered some of the most unforgettable multi-character performances in movie history, transforming into entirely different people within a single film. From Eddie Murphy’s legendary character switches in Coming to America and The Nutty Professor to Tyler Perry’s signature Madea universe, these multi-role performances showcase unmatched talent, range, and comedic brilliance. This list highlights Black actors who played multiple on-screen roles in the same movie.

Eddie Murphy

In The Nutty Professor Eddie Murphy played Sherman, Buddy Love, Papa Klump, Mama Klump, Grandma and Ernie.

In Norbit Eddie Murphy Played Norbit, Rasputia and Mr. Wong.

In Vampire In Brooklyn Eddie Murphy played Maximillian, Preacher Pauly, Guido and Minister.

Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall both had multiple roles in Coming to America Eddie Murphy played Akeem, Clarence, Saul and Randy Watson.

Arsenio Hall played Semmi, Morris, Reverend Brown, and the Ugly Girl.

Tyler Perry

In Madea Family Funeral Tyler Perry played Madea, Brian, Heathrow and Uncle Joe.

In Boo! A Madea Halloween Tyler Perry played Madea, Joe, and Brian.

Marlon Wayans

In Sextuplets Marlon Wayans played Alan, Jade, Russell, Dawyne, Ethan and Baby Pete.

Marlon Wayans & Shawn Wayans

In White Chicks the Wayans brothers played multiple roles. Marlon Wayans played Marcus Copeland & Tiffany Wilson. Shawn Wayans played Kevin Copeland & Brittany Wilson.

Martin Lawrence

In Big Momma’s House Martin Lawrence played Malcolm Turner & Big Momma.

Jamie Foxx

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Jamie Foxx played Max Dillon & Electro.

