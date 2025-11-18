Stefon Diggs Is Suing ‘Would-Be Social Media Influencer’ Christopher Blake Griffith Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit against the influencer who accused him of sexual assault.

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit against Christopher Blake Griffith, which comes after the latter claimed the NFL star drugged and sexually assaulted him in 2023.

In the court docs obtained by TMZ, the New England Patriot claimed that the “would-be social media influencer” made up a false story about an alleged incident that went down at Diggs’ home in Rockville, MD. in May 2023.

In the suit, Diggs claimed he, Griffith, and other influencers went to a club after a charity basketball game in Washington, DC. Everyone ended up going back to the wide receiver’s home, per the documents, and once Diggs went into his bedroom, he says his assistant asked Griffith to leave the home.

Two years later, Griffith took to social media to allege that the NFL star “drugged and attempted to sexually assault” him and allegedly conspired to have him killed. Because of these allegations, which Diggs insists are false, Diggs is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees, though the exact amount is undisclosed.

In a statement to Page Six, Griffith’s attorney, Jake Lebowitz of Posey Lebowitz PLLC, denied Diggs’ “fabricated” claims.

“Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” Lebowitz told the outlet. “Not only will we defend against these false allegations but our counterclaims for sexual battery will be filed shortly.”

Back in August, Griffith said on his Instagram Stories that he was “disgusted” by Ugg hiring Diggs to be the face of their campaign, which came after he filed a police report about the alleged 2023 incident. Griffith shared a copy of the report at the time, in which he claimed the former Houston Texans star “conspired” to have him killed to “suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed.”

In the police report, Griffith alleged Diggs offered him “candy” that the former did not know was “laced with drugs.”

He went on to claim the football player “put his tongue” in Griffith’s ear in a “kissing” fashion. The influencer also alleged in the police report that he was confronted by three people who asked him to remain quiet about what had allegedly taken place. Griffith claimed he was “stripped” of his clothing, “robbed” of his belongings, “beaten and forced into a car” to travel to an unknown location.

Diggs has denied all of these claims.

The post Stefon Diggs Is Suing ‘Would-Be Social Media Influencer’ Christopher Blake Griffith Over Sexual Assault Allegations appeared first on Bossip.

Stefon Diggs Is Suing ‘Would-Be Social Media Influencer’ Christopher Blake Griffith Over Sexual Assault Allegations was originally published on bossip.com