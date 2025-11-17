Listen Live
The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles’ Downfall This Season & Rating This Year’s Stacked Freshman Class

Published on November 17, 2025

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The NFC is still being ruled by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are fresh off a Super Bowl win, but can they repeat?

The Fumble cohosts Samaria Terry and Rodney Rikai dig into the story behind the team’s 7-2 record and debate who will affect the team’s success throughout the rest of the season.

For Samaria, it’s their new offensive coordinator trying to find his footing in an outspoken receiver room, but Rodney is waiting for running back Saquon Barkley to prove he’s still got it.

Rodney was worried about his performance going into last Monday’s game against the Packers, and the assessment was fair. The low-scoring 10-7 Eagles win, only yielding 60 rushing yards on 22 carries for Barkley.

We gotta get him back on track. The Eagles will only go as far as Saquon’s greatness. I don’t care how well Jalen Hurts plays,” Rodney said. “If that run game is not efficient and effective, then I feel like that passing offense can’t even hit its peak and pinnacle without Saquon being its backbone.

There’s no argument that women’s college basketball has been outshining the men’s lately, but the men’s current freshman class have been putting up a good fight.

Samaria immediately shouts out Arizona Wildcat Koa Peat, while Rodney is more concerned with his beloved UNC and Caleb Wilson, who has a chance to make a real mark on the program amid a lengthy drought.

“He is one of the most athletic players that I have ever seen on a basketball court, and he has a dog in him that is uncommon for kids who end up going to UNC these days,” Rodney said. “It has been a really long time since we had a five-star recruit who had a legitimate chance at being an NBA All-Star. The University of North Carolina has not produced an NBA All-Star since Anton Jameson.”

The Fumble: What Could Be The Eagles' Downfall This Season & Rating This Year's Stacked Freshman Class was originally published on cassiuslife.com

