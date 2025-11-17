Offset is at it again, and this time he’s taking aim at Cardi B’s new child with Stefon Diggs, alleging that he’s actually the father of the baby boy. His offensive comment apparently triggered Cardi, considering that the mom of four went on a rant, accusing her ex of harassment.

In an IG story, the former Migos member shared a post about Georgia’s state law, which assigns paternity to the husband of a woman regardless of whether he’s the actual father or not. He then added the comment, “My kid lol” before promptly deleting it.

And though he may have thought of it as a silly joke, Cardi was not amused, as she took to social media to accuse her estranged husband of harassing her and making threats.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not…it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger…it’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” she wrote “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload…LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Cardi later went on Spaces to dive deep into the negativity she’s experienced as a postpartum woman, as well as what she called “unhealthy obsessions” from substance abusers.

“I have moved on and it’s not funny it’s concerning,” she said. “Dealing with somebody that f****ng does substance and f****g start hurting me and you got these weird a** men saying they should be petty, that’s not cute telling someone that has mental illness and has substance to be petty to someone raising his children.”

She went on to say that she has been dealing with postpartum depression and, though it may seem she’s already back outside getting to work, has been primarily parenting and focusing on her mental health.

“I’m really starting to be concerned… I can’t take this anymore. I don’t bother nobody. Leave me the f*** alone,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has alleged that Offset has been privately stalking and harassing her since their split. As BOSSIP previously reported, the “Pretty and Petty” rapper claimed that her ex-husband had been sending her new man revenge porn of the two of them, threatening to commit murder-suicide and having bloggers/associates create lies about her. She alleged, at the time, that Offset’s antics had “ruined” her Valentine’s Day with Diggs.

Fresh off of celebrating her 33rd birthday and the newest addition to her family, one can only hope that Cardi is surrounded by more love than hate, and as previously reported, she seemed to be looking forward to a new chapter after the birth of her son.

“A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she said. “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.”

Hopefully, that goes for crazy exes, too.

