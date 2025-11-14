Florida Couple Charged With Assault Over Racist Threats

Source: Antavis Johnson / Antavis Johnson

Back in July, we reported on an encounter between Antavis Johnson, a Black project manager in central Florida, and a white couple he attempted to inform about utility upgrades that were happening in the area in which he was going door-to-door, handing out materials about the upgrades to residents. The couple believed he was a salesman, which understandably annoyed them. However, that annoyance wouldn’t explain why they immediately began berating Johnson, and chasing him off of their property while hurling racial slurs at him, and threatening to “hang” him, among other offenses.

Despite the fact that it was caught on video, a police officer told Johnson he couldn’t do anything about the attack because “no crime was committed.” Well, it turns out a state attorney felt differently, and now the Klan-ish couple is facing criminal assault charges.

From WESH 2:

State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Monique Worrell is prosecuting Wiley and Cheryl Ann Pyle. Her office says the couple was charged with assault (evidencing prejudice) for “intentionally and unlawfully threatening by word or act to do violence,” “had an apparent ability to do so, and by doing some act which created … a well-founded fear that such violence was imminent.” The court document goes on to say the couple “did intentionally select” Johnson “as a victim based on the race, color, ancestry, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, mental or physical disability, or advanced age. Both are expected in court on Nov. 25.

Another crazy — yet absolutely predictable — part of this story is that the couple was reportedly arrested while Cheryl Ann Pyle was being investigated for another potential crime.

In fact, Pyle was arrested in late September after deputies allegedly found her stepmother with cuts on her arm and a bruise covering half of her face. The victim told police officers that Pyle had kicked her in the ribs and that, in the past, Pyle and her boyfriend had locked her in her room for two days by tying a rope on her door handle and attaching the other end to a garage door, and had taken her phone and tablet so she couldn’t call for help. It’s unclear if the boyfriend in question was Wiley, the lynch-happy slur slinger who wanted to “hang” Johnson just for knocking on his door.

“I was thinking about my daughter. I didn’t want to put my hands on nobody, I just wanted them to get out their steam,” Johnson told WESH of the incident. “I stayed as calm as possible so it wouldn’t flip or I wouldn’t get in trouble. I was also working, so I’m representing another job.”

And would you believe that, after Johnson’s video of his encounter went viral, this couple of rabid racists had the caucasity to contact law enforcement because they were being harassed? According to WESH, they filed a complaint with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, saying they began receiving threats shortly after the video hit social media and drew the outrage of people who believe vile and violent white supremacists should either stay indoors or be locked away to keep Black people and people of color everywhere safe.

What the hell is wrong with these people anyway?

