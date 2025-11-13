INTERVIEW: Laurice Fox Has A Big Shoe Story To Tell

LAURICE FOX

Many shoppers this holiday season will be choosing to buy Black. For all the big steppers out there who fall in that category, we’re here to put the spotlight on one seriously fly shoe designer making an imprint in the footwear industry under her namesake label, LAURICE FOX.

Operating under a “BIG FOOT ENERGY” mantra, the brand shares its identity between roots in New York City and its design headquarters in Mexico where all the shoes are manufactured. Since its inception five years ago during the global pandemic, LAURICE FOX has strived to serve an overlooked community in the world of footwear: the extended size crew.

Size 6’s and up, this one’s for you!

We got a preview of what she’s cooking up this season during a pop-up event in her native neighborhood of NYC’s Lower East Side back on October. In partnership with TW Fine Art’s ART BODEGA, the self-described “big, bold and beautiful” designs of LAURICE FOX were on full display and attracted an artsy clientele, including sculptor Vanessa German and veteran actress/downtown legend/Madonna’s bestie Debi Mazar.

Recap below:

More on what inspired the brand’s luxury leather offerings this season, via LAURICE FOX:

“Our timeless silhouettes draw from the elegance and craftsmanship of vintage allure, reclaiming what’s long been taken for granted by standard sizing.

Featuring chunky block heels, memory foam insoles, squared toes, and uppers designed specifically for larger feet, our shoes are engineered for both comfort and aesthetic.

Our contemporary designs are made for the gender-fluid fashion enthusiast and modern-day professional who is constantly on the move.”

Of course, this is just light work for a downtown diva who changes her shoe game as swiftly as she switches her hair.

Just your everyday, run-of-the-mill Black Girl Magic. Typical.

Although the big-foot ladies are who inspired the brand overall, the fellas with bold fashion can also get their serving as well. The brand also had this to say:

“Our contemporary designs are made for the gender-fluid fashion enthusiast and modern-day professional who is constantly on the move.

Exuding confidence in who they are, our clients embody BIG FOOT ENERGY.”

Talking to us personally about the brand, here’s what the designer Laurice Fox had to say about the brand, LAURICE FOX:

That being said, my shoe designs are for the distinguished-yet-rebellious. Comfort is fully taken into consideration because our feet generally endure a lot, but keep in mind the ‘fabulous ADHD-driven Cosmopolitan creative’ who is constantly on the move. As a Black designer, I think that the shoe industry has only recently started to recognize Black tastemakers and artists as representatives of ‘luxury.’ When I think of the shoe industry in relation to Black culture, I think of sneaker culture and Timberland. It’s great because I feel Black culture inspires sneaker design, and many trends naturally, but then our influence is confined to the ‘urban’ category.

I am really excited to see other Black shoe designers besides myself emerge into the ‘luxury’ space and offer our individual and unique point of views on elegant style and craftsmanship.”

— Laurice Fox, for LAURICE FOX Footwear

With a price range that feels both affordable and like you’re paying for a quality product, not to mention a holiday sale currently happening on the site, we couldn’t think of a better time to put you all on to a rising name in the world of Black footwear designers. Get ’em, Lo!

Click through for a full look at the latest collection by LAURICE FOX, available to shop right now:

