No Store-Bought Mac: Ranking The Best Side Dishes At Thanksgiving

Source: skynesher / Getty

Thanksgiving at a Black family’s home is more than a meal. It’s a ceremony over soul food for the entire family. From the gospel music playing while the greens simmer to the sound of laughter echoing through the kitchen, it’s a celebration of family, flavor, and legacy. We ranked the top 8 side dishes at Thanksgiving across Black families.

RELATED: Thanksgiving Football: Food, Family & The Fierce Rivalries We Live For

Somebody’s auntie is already in the kitchen yelling, “Don’t touch that pan yet, it’s not done!” while Unc sneaks a taste anyway. Every year, this sacred gathering brings generations together through food that feeds the soul.

For Black families, Thanksgiving is where tradition meets taste and love meets labor. The turkey might get the spotlight, but let’s be honest, the sides are the main event. These dishes carry the weight of heritage, each bite seasoned with stories from the ancestors. No shortcuts, no pre-made boxes, and absolutely no store-bought mac. Gross! This is the time for cast-iron skillets, slow-cooked greens, and recipes that can’t be written down because they live in memory.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Black Thanksgiving plate is an art form. There’s an unspoken order, a rhythm to how it’s built. Mac and cheese takes up a hefty part of the plate, cornbread soaking up the greens, and yams balancing sweet against savory. The food tells a story of resilience, joy, and soul, one spoonful at a time.

So as we give thanks this season, let’s rank the undisputed champions of the Black Thanksgiving table. No arguments, just flavor.

Here’s our top 8 Thanksgiving sides:

1. Mac and Cheese – The crown jewel. Baked, bubbling, and loaded with a minimum of five cheeses. If it’s not homemade, don’t bring it.

2. Candied Yams – Sweet, buttery, and caramelized perfection. It’s giving dessert energy with Sunday soul.

3. Dressing – Not stuffing. Dressing. Moist, rich, and seasoned like a grandmother’s wisdom.

4. Collard Greens – Slow-cooked for hours with smoked turkey or ham hocks, tender and full of flavor.

5. Deviled Eggs – A quick bite of creamy perfection before the big meal. Paprika on top, or don’t bother.

6. Cornbread – Golden, sweet, and buttery. The perfect sidekick for your greens or yams.

7. Mashed Potatoes – Smooth and buttery, perfect for catching gravy from the turkey or dressing.

8. Potato Salad – The wildcard that depends entirely on who made it. One wrong move and it’s side-eye season.

Black Thanksgiving is nothing without the sides. Sides are family tradition, cooked with soul and served with love. Comment your faves below.

RELATED: 25 Thanksgiving Dad Jokes — Because Somebody’s Gotta Be Corny

No Store-Bought Mac: Ranking The Best Side Dishes At Thanksgiving was originally published on cassiuslife.com