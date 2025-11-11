Listen Live
Clipse Reacts To Travis Scott Dropping LP The Same Week As Theirs

Clipse did have a far superior album to Travis Scott. Just sayin'...

Published on November 11, 2025

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square

Earlier this year, Pusha T raised many eyebrows when he decided to throw darts at Travis Scott seemingly out of nowhere. While he explained why he decided to take such action, he’s also taken issue with Scott’s decision to release his album around the same time as Clipse’s reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out.

After Pusha T’s diss bars about Travis Scott on “So Be It” began circulating on social media, Travis Scott decided to play spoiler for the highly anticipated Clipse return album and release his Jackboys 2 project just days after Clipse dropped LGSTO. While it’s debatable as to whether Travis’ album messed with Clipse’s album streams (they have two completely different fan bases), many felt that the move did impact the numbers that Clipse could’ve had if not for Travis’ sudden album release.

In a recent interview with GQ, Pusha T and Malice were asked about Travis’ attempt to jerry-rig their first week numbers, and true to form, the two seemed to be okay with it, as that’s just the name of the game these days.

Per GQ:

We talked about the divine timing of the release. When people tried to crash that date, did it spoil the moment?

Malice: Listen, everybody has a right to do what they do. Whatever you have the power to do, whatever tools you have to utilize. That goes for everybody, even us. Let’s just play and see what it is. We embrace it all and love it all. Ain’t no sitting around moping and wishing—nah, let’s rock.

Pusha T: You cheat. We cheat. Everybody cheats. Fuck it.

Yeah, they don’t seem to be too bothered about Travis Scott crashing their reunion party.

Since the release of Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse have seen their latest project receive five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, and even performed their soul-moving cut “Birds Don’t Sing” at the Vatican in September. So yeah, they’re okay with how things panned out.

What did you make of Clipse and Travis Scott’s short-lived beef this past summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

