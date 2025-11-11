Listen Live
Trump Administration Considers 50-Year Mortgage Proposal

Published on November 11, 2025

Man at real estate agent's office puts his hand on toy house and signs mortgage agreement
Source: Lacheev / Getty

The Trump administration is exploring the introduction of 50-year mortgages, a move Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte described as a “game changer” for housing affordability.

The proposal aims to lower monthly payments for homebuyers, potentially making homeownership more accessible amid soaring housing costs.

While a 50-year mortgage could reduce monthly payments compared to the standard 30-year term, critics argue it would lead to higher overall interest costs and slower equity building.

Some, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have expressed concerns that such long-term loans could leave homeowners in debt for life.

Supporters, however, see the proposal as a bold step to address the housing affordability crisis.

The administration has yet to provide details on how the plan would be implemented or whether it would require legislative approval.

As housing costs remain a pressing issue, the debate over the 50-year mortgage highlights the challenges of balancing affordability with long-term financial stability.

