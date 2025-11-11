Listen Live
Close
News

Trump Proposes $2,000 Tariff Dividend For Americans

President Donald Trump has announced a plan to distribute $2,000 to Americans using revenue generated from tariffs.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-HUNGARY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-ORBAN
Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Trump Proposes $2,000 Tariff Dividend for Americans

President Donald Trump has announced a plan to distribute $2,000 to Americans using revenue generated from tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the payments would exclude high-income individuals and criticized opponents of tariffs as “fools.”

He emphasized that the funds would also help reduce the national debt, which currently exceeds $38 trillion.

The proposal comes as tariff revenues have surged, with the U.S. Treasury collecting $215 billion in fiscal year 2025.

However, the plan would require Congressional approval to move forward.

Critics have raised concerns about the economic impact of tariffs, which have led to higher costs for consumers.

This announcement coincides with ongoing legal challenges to Trump’s tariff policies, as the Supreme Court reviews whether his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs was constitutional.

SEE ALSO

Trump Proposes $2,000 Tariff Dividend For Americans was originally published on wibc.com

Trending
Celebrity

Class Is Back In Session: The Highly-Anticipated ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Officially Announced At Netflix

Celebrity

Long Live The KING! An Exclusive Sneak Peek At The Vibranium-Enriched T’Challa Statue Aboard The New Disney Destiny

News

Diddy’s Family Shoot Down Claims Of Drinking Behind Bars

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
74 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Love Story Keeps Getting Cuter

16 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close