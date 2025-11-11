Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 10, 2025

Published on November 11, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

A Major Political Victory Making Waves

A major political victory is making waves in Georgia. Democrat Dr. Alicia Johnson has made history as the first Black woman elected to a statewide office in the state. She secured a seat on the Public Service Commission, defeating Republican Tim Echols with an impressive 62% of the vote. This win is significant, as it marks the first time in 22 years that two Democrats will serve on the energy-regulating commission. In her victory speech, Dr. Johnson dedicated her win to every person struggling with high utility bills, promising to be a fierce advocate for fair and affordable energy for all Georgians.

Schedule Changes for Travelers

Travelers should be aware of major schedule changes. As the government shutdown extends into its 40th day, the U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered airlines to cut their flight schedules by 10% at 40 major airports. This measure is intended to relieve the pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers who are dealing with fatigue. If your flight gets canceled, you are entitled to a refund or a free rebooking. Many airlines are also waiving change fees to accommodate affected passengers.

Ministry Monday

For Ministry Monday, Willie Mae McIver delivered a timely message about gratitude. She reminds us that Thanksgiving is more than just a single holiday; it should be a daily practice of giving thanks to God, the source of every blessing. McIver encourages everyone to recognize that all good things in life are a result of His grace, mercy, and forgiveness. This season, she urges us to feast not only on food but also on a spirit of thankfulness that lasts throughout the entire year.

Black America 250

Finally, with Veterans Day upon us, Black America 250 is honoring the immense courage and sacrifice of Black soldiers. From Revolutionary War hero Crispus Attucks to the valiant men of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, their stories highlight a deep patriotism in the face of systemic discrimination. Their legacy is a powerful reminder of the dual fight for national freedom and personal equality. Next week, the spotlight will shift to celebrate the incredible contributions of Black female veterans.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 10, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

