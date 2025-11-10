Listen Live
Doja Cat Honors OutKast With “Ms. Jackson” at Rock Hall 2025

Published on November 10, 2025

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was full of iconic moments—but one performance in particular had the crowd talking.

Doja Cat took the stage to perform OutKast’s timeless hit “Ms. Jackson” as part of a star-studded tribute celebrating the Atlanta duo’s induction into the Hall.

OutKast, the Grammy-winning team of André 3000 and Big Boi, officially joined the Rock Hall this weekend, honoring their decades-long influence on hip-hop, funk, and Southern music. T

he tribute lineup was stacked: Big Boi and JID opened with “ATLiens,” followed by Doja’s sultry take on “Ms. Jackson,” Tyler, the Creator turned up with “B.O.B.,” and Janelle Monáe closed things out with a colorful rendition of “Hey Ya.”

For Doja Cat, stepping into OutKast’s catalog wasn’t just about covering a classic—it was about bridging eras.

“Ms. Jackson” has remained one of the most recognizable tracks in hip-hop history, and seeing a chart-topping Gen Z artist breathe new life into it on a stage honoring music legends made for a powerful full-circle moment.

Her performance—complete with live instrumentation, a reworked vocal arrangement, and nods to the original music video’s visuals—paid respect to the duo’s creativity while adding her own flair.

Though some fans online noted brief audio issues and staging hiccups, Doja’s tribute was widely praised for its ambition and energy.

Social media lit up with clips of the performance, with one viewer writing, “It’s wild seeing Doja Cat channel OutKast’s vibe—she nailed the emotion.”

The moment also served as a reminder of how much OutKast’s music continues to shape new generations of artists.

From their eccentric style to their storytelling, their fingerprints are everywhere in modern hip-hop.

