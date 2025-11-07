Regina King Returns ‘Home’ — Oscar Winner Named Ambassador For ABFF’s 30th Anniversary

Source: Variety / Getty

Lights, camera, action! The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) will return to sunny Miami Beach, Florida, in 2026 for its 30th anniversary, and Emmy and Oscar Award-winning actress, director, and producer Regina King will serve as the Festival Ambassador for its landmark celebration. A powerhouse in contemporary cinema and a steadfast advocate for representation and creative authenticity, King perfectly embodies the artistic excellence and cultural influence that have defined ABFF over the past three decades.

RELATED CONTENT: How President Nicole Friday Brought Culture To Every Detail Of The 2025 ABFF Honors — Down to the Menu [Exclusive]

According to a press release, as Festival Ambassador, King will help amplify ABFF’s mission to celebrate bold storytelling, uplift emerging voices, and inspire future generations of artists across film and television. The milestone 30th-anniversary edition returns to Miami Beach, Florida, May 27–31, 2026, under the fitting theme, “The Homecoming.”

Regina King is excited to be this year’s Festival Ambassador at ABFF.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

King is excited to be this year’s Festival Ambassador, following in the footsteps of Nia Long and Larenz Tate, who served under the prestigious role in 2024.

“ABFF has championed countless artists and storytellers, growing into a powerful global platform,” said Regina King. “What Jeff and Nicole Friday have built over 30 years has made a lasting impact across our industry. Returning feels like a homecoming — a celebration of our creativity, resilience, and excellence. I’m truly honored to serve as Ambassador for this milestone year.”

King’s connection with ABFF stretches back nearly three decades to 1997, when she first attended what was then known as the Acapulco Black Film Festival. As both King and ABFF have evolved—she into one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed multi-hyphenates, and the festival into a global platform for Black creatives—their shared dedication to authenticity and excellence has remained constant. During this year’s celebration, King will officially welcome attendees on Opening Night and headline a special “Creator Conversation with Regina King,” marking a full-circle moment that honors both her legacy and ABFF’s enduring cultural impact.

Regina King’s incredible career.

Regina King’s illustrious career began with her breakout role as Brenda Jenkins on the hit sitcom 227. Since then, she has delivered a string of memorable performances in films such as Boyz N The Hood, Jerry Maguire, and Ray. King earned an Academy Award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for her work in American Crime, Seven Seconds, and Watchmen.

Behind the camera, King has directed acclaimed episodes of This Is Us, Scandal, and Insecure. In 2020, she made history as the first Black female director to debut a film at the Venice International Film Festival with One Night in Miami, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director – Motion Picture. She later starred in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall (2021) and portrayed trailblazing Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in Shirley, reuniting with writer/director John Ridley.

She currently stars opposite Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller Caught Stealing for Sony Pictures and will next appear in Children of Blood and Bone, the highly anticipated adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and slated for release in 2027.

RELATED CONTENT: Netflix And The Black Excellence Brunch Teamed Up At ABFF To Promote ‘The Deliverance,’ Starring Andra Day

The post Regina King Returns ‘Home’ — Oscar Winner Named Ambassador For ABFF’s 30th Anniversary appeared first on MadameNoire.

Regina King Returns ‘Home’ — Oscar Winner Named Ambassador For ABFF’s 30th Anniversary was originally published on madamenoire.com