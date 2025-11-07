Listen Live
Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 7, 2025

Published on November 7, 2025

Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. 

Detroit Elects Its First Black Woman Mayor

In a landmark moment for Detroit, Mary Sheffield has made history, becoming the city’s first-ever Black woman mayor. Unofficial results show Sheffield securing a commanding victory with approximately 77% of the vote over fellow Democrat Solomon Kinloch. During her watch party celebration, Mayor-elect Sheffield described her win not just as a personal achievement but as a powerful movement that successfully united Detroiters from every neighborhood. Her victory marks a significant step forward for representation in one of America’s most iconic cities.

SNAP Benefits

A federal judge in Rhode Island has issued a critical order demanding that the Trump administration fully restore federal food benefits by Friday. U.S. District Judge John McConnell sharply criticized officials for defying a previous court ruling, labeling the delay in payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as “simply unacceptable.” The judge underscored the urgency of the situation, warning that without immediate action, 16 million children are at risk of going hungry. In a powerful declaration, he stated, “This should never happen in America,” highlighting the fight to protect the nation’s most vulnerable.

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 7, 2025 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

