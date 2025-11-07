Listen Live
News

Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement From Congress

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, a role she held twice.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Story about Prop 50 where Gavin Newsom speaks during a press event.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi is officially stepping away from Congress. After nearly 40 years representing San Francisco, the former House Speaker says she won’t run for re-election at the end of her current term.

In a video message released Wednesday, Pelosi addressed her constituents directly: “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress.” At 85, she’s closing the chapter on a career that helped shape modern Democratic politics.

Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, a role she held twice — most recently from 2019 to 2023.

Her announcement follows days of speculation, especially after Tuesday’s off-year elections. On social media, she posted a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge with a simple message: “Thank you, San Francisco.”

SEE ALSO

Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement From Congress was originally published on wibc.com

Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

15 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

6 Items
Style & Fashion

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas: From Subtle Autumn To Full Turkey Day Glam

5 Items
Style & Fashion

The Girls Ate: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Celebrity

Ah SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close