‘Michael’ Biopic: Jaafar Jackson Shines as the King of Pop in Teaser

Source: Goedefroit Music / Getty

Prepare to discover the making of one of the biggest icons in history.

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Lionsgate released the first teaser trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic Michael, chronicling the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The global superstar is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael’s brother Jermaine, in his first cinematic debut, recreating the late star’s iconic dance moves, music and even his voice.

The trailer opens with the iconic singer in the studio with legendary music producer Quincy Jones— played by Kendrick Sampson, who says, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.” From there, quick flashes of Jackson’s childhood, iconic music videos such as his Thriller, and iconic concert performances flash across the screen.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Alongside Jaafar Jackson, Michael also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney John Branca, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

“‘Michael’ explores the global superstar’s journey to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known,” the synopsis read.

Filmmakers have already begun praising Jaafar for his depiction of his uncle.

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,” Fuqua, 60, said in a statement to Variety. “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

The biopic is set to be released in theaters on April 24, 2026, moving from its original release date of Oct. 3, 2025.

You can watch the trailer for the biopic below:

‘Michael’ Biopic: Jaafar Jackson Shines as the King of Pop in Teaser was originally published on foxync.com