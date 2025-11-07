Listen Live
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disney+ Hosts London Premiere For Hulu's "Alls Fair" At The Odeon Luxe Leicester Square
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Kim Kardashian’s New Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes

The wait is over — the highly anticipated legal drama All’s Fair has officially premiered on Hulu, and the first three episodes are streaming now.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the mind behind shows like American Horror Story and Feud, All’s Fair follows an elite, all-female law firm specializing in high-profile divorce cases.

The series gives viewers a front-row seat to luxury, betrayal, and courtroom drama — all set against the glitz and glam of Los Angeles.

The show features an A-list cast, including Kim Kardashian in her first major scripted lead role, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Together, they bring a mix of star power, style, and intensity that makes the series impossible to ignore.

While early reviews have been mixed — some calling it over-the-top and others praising its visual flair — All’s Fair is already one of the most talked-about shows of the season.

Between its bold storylines, powerhouse performances, and stunning aesthetics, it’s setting the stage for plenty of conversations about women, power, and ambition.

New episodes drop every Tuesday on Hulu through December.

If you’re into courtroom drama, luxury lifestyles, or just love to see Kim K in boss-mode, All’s Fair is worth the watch.

RELATED: Lawyers Are A Girl’s Best Friend: Kim Kardashian, Niecy-Nash Betts, Sarah Paulson & More Open A Firm In The Official ‘All’s Fair’ Teaser Trailer

SEE ALSO

Kim Kardashian’s Hulu Series All’s Fair Drops Its First Three Episodes was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

15 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Top Looks From The Ebony Power 100 Gala

6 Items
Style & Fashion

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Thanksgiving Nail Ideas: From Subtle Autumn To Full Turkey Day Glam

5 Items
Style & Fashion

The Girls Ate: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Celebrity

Ah SNAP! Trump Ordered To Fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program By Friday, Tyler Perry Donates $1.4M To Food Charity

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close