Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

Gin & Jheri Curl Juice: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

The most hilarious social media shenanigans from Halloween weekend 2025

Published on November 4, 2025

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Halloween 2025 was another shenanigan-stuffed spookapalooza with big budget costumes, spooky delicious stunners, and Janelle Monáe inching closer to surpassing Heidi Klum as the undisputed Queen of Halloween.

In one of the buzziest moments of the weekend, professional baddie Kayla Nicole shattered social media as Toni Braxton in a recreation of the R&B legend’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video seemingly aimed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Naturally, the internet erupted over the now-viral homage to Toni Braxton that doubled as a long-awaited maybe-response to Trayvis that sparked speculation that Kayla fired shots at the engaged couple.

Based on the reactions, it seems like Kayla won this round in the seemingly never-ending feud that Taylor reignited on her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

There was also some commotion for Nelly’s ’90s West Coast-themed ‘Hall-MO-ween’ pordy where guests rocked their drippiest jheri-wigs, Oakland Raiders hats, and chucks while paying homage to Boyz N The Hood and other iconic moments from the west side.

The sequel to last year’s heehaw hootenany, Nelly’s brazy birthday bash brought out Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin, Big Tigger, and more for good vibes, gansta music, and with a splash og gin and juice.

What was your favorite moment of Halloween weekend ’25? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets, viral videos, and more from the weekend on the flip.

