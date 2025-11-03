Michigan Lawyer Call CAP On Jetsetter Kash Patel’s Claims The FBI Broke Up Halloween Terror Plot

Michael M. Santiago / Kash Patel

Did Kash Patel embellish the FBI breaking up an alleged Halloween terror plot? A Michigan lawyer sure does believe so.

Mr. “I’ll see you in Valhalla,” and our current DEI FBI Director, Kash Patel, is being accused of lying about his FBI thwarting a terror plot that was supposed to go down on Halloween.

According to the Associated Press, a Michigan defense lawyer, Amir Makled, is disputing Patel’s claims that his 20-year-old client and four other young people were going to enact a terror attack on Halloween weekend.

Pattel proudly announced on Friday, teasing that more information was coming, but as expected with this administration, shared few details about the case.

Per The Associated Press:

The investigation involved discussion in an online chat room involving at least some of the suspects who were taken into custody, according to two people briefed on the investigation who could not publicly discuss details. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The group allegedly discussed carrying out an attack around Halloween, referring to “pumpkin day,” according to one of the people. The other person briefed on the investigation confirmed that there had been a “pumpkin” reference.

Makled Believes No Charges Will Be Pressed

Makled is calling CAP on those claims with the news website reporting that he has not received any details from federal authorities, while his client, a man from a Dearborn, Michigan suburb, still sits in prison.

After reviewing the investigation details, he feels there was no terror plot and is going so far as to say no charges will be brought when it’s all said and done.

This latest controversy isn’t the first time Patel has seemingly jumped the gun on an active investigation. Following his “good friend,” Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the highly unqualified FBI Director claimed that the shooter was in custody, but that was not the case, and he was called out for his handling of the investigation.

Did Kash Patel Bring Up This Alleged Halloween Terror Plot To Take The Focus Off His Company Jet Abuse?

Interestingly enough, Patel dropped this news as he was being called out for abusing FBI jet use, most recently for using the company plane to see his girlfriend sing the national anthem at a wrestling event.

According to reports, Patel was so upset that the info got out, he fired the FBI official, a 27-year vet.

Social media isn’t buying what Patel is selling either, and they are still calling out for his blatant abuse of our tax dollars.

You can see more reactions below.