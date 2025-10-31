My Team Said They’d ‘Drop’ Me If I Did It: Naturi Naughton-Lewis Reveals She Turned Down Ryan Coogler’s Film Before He Became a Hollywood Powerhouse

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Looking back on her career during a panel at the ABFF Pop-Up in New York City on Oct. 25, actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis revealed that she wished she had the chance to work with award-winning director Ryan Coogler years ago when she had the opportunity.

According to Black Girl Nerds, Naughton-Lewis was offered a leading role in Coogler’s short film Fig in 2010, years before he blew out box offices around the world with legendary movies like Black Panther (2019) and Sinners (2025). Coogler loved the way she portrayed Lil’ Kim in 2009’s Notorious and thought she would be perfect for his film.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis was ready to say yes to Fig until her management team at the time stepped in.

Naughton-Lewis was ready to say yes to the role, as she felt Coogler was “really talented” and that “the script was really good,” but the pay rate was a drawback for the Hollywood star.

“They were paying me, like, a day rate — maybe a couple hundred dollars, real talk,” the Power actress revealed to Ally’s Erica Hughes during the “Money Wellness and the Creator” panel at ABFF Pop-Up. “John Singleton was his mentor at that time. I loved John. Twinkie Byrd was casting and told me, ‘You need to do this movie. He’s about to be the next one.’”

Sadly, the actress’s management team also persuaded her not to take the role, as they were “vehemently against it.” Naughton-Lewis revealed that her team at the time said they’d “drop” her if she took part in Fig.

“They said it wasn’t a good look because I was about to do a series called The Playboy Club. They said, ‘You have to maintain a certain prestige.’”

In hindsight, she admitted it was a decision that taught her the value of opportunity and growth over optics. It also reminded her that no one should ever be counted out, no matter where they are on their creative journey.

“I just want to share with everyone, sometimes access and opportunity are more valuable than money,” she said. “Prestige is bigger than money. But so is relational currency. Write that down, y’all: relational currency.”

Both Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Ryan Coogler have built incredible careers.

Fig went on to win top honors at the American Black Film Festival, later earning recognition from AFI Fest and the HBO Short Film Competition, according to IMDb, pivotal milestones that launched Coogler’s career.

Shortly after, he made his feature debut with Fruitvale Station (2013), and within a few years became one of Hollywood’s most influential filmmakers with Creed and 2018’s Black Panther, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coogler shattered box offices again this year, after the explosive release of Sinners, which he wrote and directed. The horror flick earned a final worldwide box office gross of over $366 million against a production budget of $90 million, making it the highest-grossing original horror film of all time.

Since 2010, Naughton-Lewis has propelled her career to incredible heights. Her standout performances as Tasha St. Patrick in Power and Power Book II: Ghost have earned her two NAACP Image Awards. She’s also dazzled in incredible projects like The Family Business, Fame, and Queens, films and TV shows that have showcased her dynamic range and versatility.

The actress told Erica Hughes that she occasionally bumps into Ryan Coogler, and now they can laugh about that early moment.

“I see Ryan all the time, and I’m like, ‘You know I’m ready! Whatever you need!’” she said with a smile. “I told him, ‘Forgive me for not doing your movie.’ And he was like, ‘No, I love you, I love you — I wanted you because I saw you in Notorious.’”

