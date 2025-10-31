Listen Live
Food & Drink

3 Easy Spooky Halloween Drink Recipes

3 Spooky Cocktail Recipes For Your Halloween Festivities

What's better than candy on Halloween? A spooky good drink.

Published on October 31, 2025

An African American woman and a white woman celebrate with coworkers, drinking, having fun, and smiling together at a lively Halloween night party filled with joy and laughter.
Source: Nansan Houn / Getty

What’s better than candy on Halloween? A spooky good drink. Ghoulish gatherings look different as an adult. The costumes are more creative. The makeup is elevated. And the vibes are unmatched. Whether you’re hosting or a loyal partygoer bringing the booze, here’s three Halloween drink recipes for the afterlife…we mean after party!

Monster Mash Punch

This spellbinding punch blends bold, fruity Black Cherry Fizz and Blueberry Acai Lemonade with lemonade, then gets dressed up with fresh berries and orange slices for a colorful, hauntingly good treat. 

Seagram's Escapes Monster Mash Punch
Source: Seagram’s Escapes / Seagram’s Escapes

INGREDIENTS


3 cans Seagram’s Escapes Black Cherry Fizz*
3 cans Seagram’s Escapes Blueberry Acai Lemonade*
1 quart Lemonade
Orange Slices and Blueberries
Garnish: Black Sugar
Optional: Eyeball Ice

INSTRUCTIONS


Make “eyeball ice” by freezing blueberries in round ice molds.
Combine Seagram’s Escapes with lemonade in a cauldron or bowl.
Add blueberries, orange slices, and eyeball ice.
Serve in black sugar rimmed glasses.

Monster Margarita

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cans Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Smile
  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1/2 cup tequila blanco
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1 lime, sliced
  • 1 orange
  • Black sea salt, for rim

TOOLS

  • Pumpkin shaped cookie cutter
  • Halloween cocktail picks

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Prepare Fruit – Slice 1 lime into rounds. Use peel of half of an orange to create orange peel pumpkins with a cookie cutter. Slice the other half of the orange into thin slices.
  2. Prepare Glasses with Salt Rim – Add black sea salt to a shallow dish. Run a lime wedge around the rim of each cocktail glass. Submerge in the black salt until coated.
  3. Prepare Cocktail – Add Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Smile, apple cider, tequila, lime slice and orange slices to a pitcher. Stir to combine. Divide into prepared glasses over ice. Garnish with an orange peel pumpkin and cocktail pick if desired.

Strawberry Cucumber Gin & Tonic

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 7.5oz can Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri
  • 3 slices cucumber, plus extra for garnish
  • 1/2oz fresh lime juice
  • 1oz gin
  • 1/4 cup tonic water
  • Lime slice and strawberry, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add cucumber slices and lime juice to a cocktail glass and muddle.
  2. Fill the glass with ice. Add gin, tonic water, and Seagram’s Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri, and stir.
  3. If desired, garnish with lime slices, cucumber slices, and a strawberry.
  4. Enjoy!
3 Spooky Cocktail Recipes For Your Halloween Festivities was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

