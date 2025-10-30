North Carolina Father Admits To Killing 4 Children

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A North Carolina man is facing four counts of murder after he called 911 Monday night, Oct. 27, and confessed to killing his four children. Their bodies were found in the trunk of a car at a home in Zebulon, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Wellington Delano Dickens III of Zebulon. Deputies said he is believed to have killed three of his biological children, ages 6, 9 and 10, and his 18-year-old stepchild.

CBS 17 said the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to update on the investigation. During the conference, Sheriff Bizzell said when deputies were dispatched to the home Monday night, a bit past 10 p.m., they found a 3-year-old boy inside the home alive. The decomposing remains of the other four children were discovered in the trunk of a car in the home’s garage.

The 3-year-old remains in the custody of the Department of Social Services as of Tuesday.

Dickens appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 28, for one of the four counts of murder, as each charge came in throughout the day as deputies investigated the home, according to CBS 17.

During a search warrant of the home, investigators revealed that each child was killed at different times between May and September of this year, which could reveal different charges.

Sheriff Bizzell said that deputies learned that the 6-year-old, identified as Leah Dickens, was killed in May. Deputies then said the 9-year-old, 10-year-old and 18-year-old, identified as Zoe Dickens, Wellington Dickens IV and Sean Brasfield, were killed months later between August and September.

Investigators also said during the press conference that the home was not well-kept and noted an odor of decomposition.

According to law enforcement, all four children were homeschooled before the murders and family members attempted to contact the children in the past, but the calls went unanswered.

According to CBS 17, Dickens’ wife, Stephanie Rae Jones, died in April 2024 after complications of a miscarriage.

The cause and other circumstances surrounding the death of the four children are still under investigation, according to deputies.

Dickens remains in custody under no bond.

North Carolina Father Admits To Killing 4 Children was originally published on thelightnc.com