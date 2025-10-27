Listen Live
R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta

Published on October 27, 2025

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

R&B singer Sammie is speaking out after recently getting arrested on battery charges in Atlanta.

According to records from the Henry County Police Department, the singer was booked on October 19. Police records show that he was charged with battery (family violence) and 3rd degree cruelty to children. Although the circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been made public, Sammie was eventually released on $1,050 bond.

As fans began to speculate on the reasoning behind the arrest, the “Come With Me” singer responded to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on the arrest.

TSR yall know better 💙🫶🏾. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, yall know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall 💙🫶🏾. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.

Nonetheless, the singer has seemingly put the arrest behind him as he hit the stage at ONE Musicfest at Piedmont Park this past Saturday. Sharing a carousel of photos featuring his performance, it’s clear that Sammie is ready to move forward with his career.

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Recent Arrest In Atlanta was originally published on hotspotatl.com

