Listen Live
News

Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louvre Reopens Three Days After French Crown Jewels Stolen
Source: China News Service / Getty

PARIS, France — The Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday that police have made arrests in connection with the major jewel heist at the Louvre Museum on October 19.

The theft occurred last weekend in the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, where the French Crown Jewels are displayed.

Thieves stole nine items from two high-security cases during a swift, seven-minute operation.

The investigation led to the arrest of two men in their 30s who were already known to police.

One of the suspects was at Charles de Gaulle (Roissy) Airport while preparing to board a flight to Algeria.

The prosecutor’s office says the arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the theft, which is valued at tens of millions of dollars.

SEE ALSO

Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft was originally published on wibc.com

Trending
Pop Culture

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Lover Girl’ Is The Type Of Carrying On We Like To See: Soft, Sexy, & Showing Off For Your Man

Celebrity

Five Shot Near Howard University During Homecoming, Police Take Two Into Custody

Pop Culture

‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest ‘Illegal’

Actors

KJ Smith Black And Skyh Black Share Photos Of Their Newborn Baby Girl

17 Items
Travel

Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show

11 Items
Entertainment

Horror Movies Every Black Household Talks About During Spooky Season

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close