Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft
PARIS, France — The Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday that police have made arrests in connection with the major jewel heist at the Louvre Museum on October 19.
The theft occurred last weekend in the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, where the French Crown Jewels are displayed.
Thieves stole nine items from two high-security cases during a swift, seven-minute operation.
The investigation led to the arrest of two men in their 30s who were already known to police.
One of the suspects was at Charles de Gaulle (Roissy) Airport while preparing to board a flight to Algeria.
The prosecutor’s office says the arrests are part of the ongoing investigation into the theft, which is valued at tens of millions of dollars.
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year
- The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour
- Urban One Radiothon For St. Jude Kids Raises $1.6 Million
- US Embassy Official Told Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is For White People Only, New Report Says
Police Arrest Two Men in Louvre Crown Jewels Theft was originally published on wibc.com