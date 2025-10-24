Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on October 24, 2025

1 of 19

You know why we’re here!

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Arrivals

Source: Brian Stukes/FilmMagic

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Gucci Mane revealing his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia diagnosis, Nicki Minaj taking aim at Keyshia Ka’Oir on Twitter, Chris Brown seemingly shading ‘broke’ ex-collaborator Kevin McCall, Wendy Osefo accusing police of an ‘illegal arrest’ and ‘unlawful search or seizure,’ and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with baller baddie Angel Reese making her return to the series after making history at this year’s star-studded Victoria’s Secret show.

The WNBA superstar ripped the runway while rocking two all-pink ensembles as she earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings.

Ahead of her iconic moment, Reese opened up about her feelings leading up to the big moment, telling People: “I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”

She also recalled her reaction to when she first got the news that she would be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, admitting, “I literally could not stop smiling!”

“It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment—just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel,” she continued. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Chlöe Bailey delivering heat along with Angela Simmons and Monaleo giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Ice Spice, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPPXHekD65A/?hl=en&img_index=1

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118 appeared first on Bossip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118  was originally published on bossip.com

