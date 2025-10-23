Listen Live
Sports

NCAA Allows Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports Starting Nov. 1

NCAA Approves Rule Allowing Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports Starting Nov. 1

Starting Nov. 1, NCAA athletes can legally bet on pro sports under a new rule. Learn how this policy shift balances modern betting trends.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

OTHER: JUN 19 NCAA National Office
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NCAA Approves Rule Allowing Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports Starting Nov. 1

In a significant policy shift, the NCAA has approved a rule change permitting college athletes and athletic department staff to bet on professional sports, effective November 1.

This decision, endorsed by Division I, II, and III management councils, reflects the evolving landscape of sports betting while maintaining restrictions on wagering related to college sports.

The NCAA emphasized that athletes are still prohibited from betting on college competitions or sharing insider information with bettors.

Additionally, the organization will not accept advertising or sponsorships from betting companies for NCAA championships.

“This change recognizes the realities of today’s sports environment without compromising our commitment to protecting the integrity of college competition or the well-being of student-athletes,” said Roberta Page, chair of the Division II Management Council.

The decision comes amid a rise in NCAA enforcement cases involving sports betting violations.

Just last month, three men’s basketball players from Fresno State and San Jose State were banned for betting on their own games, reportedly earning thousands in payouts.

RELAVENT | Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier Among Several Charged In Large FBI Gambling Probe

NCAA President Charlie Baker acknowledged the challenges, stating, “We run the largest integrity program in the world on sports betting… Sadly, we discovered some student-athletes involved with problematic activity.”

While the NCAA does not endorse sports betting, the rule change aims to align with the growing prevalence of legalized gambling.

The organization hopes this move will help athletes navigate the complexities of the modern sports environment while safeguarding the integrity of college athletics.

SEE ALSO

Trending
21 Items
Travel

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Entertainment

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

19 Items
Travel

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Lifestyle

Marvin Winans Clears Up Viral Misunderstanding of Church Donation

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Far From Finished: Kelli Ferrell’s Ex Sues Bravo For $200M Over ‘Fabricated’ #RHOA Storylines, Housewife Hires Phaedra Parks To Rep Her

7 Items
Money

A List Of Billionaires Giving Back To HBCUs When It Matters Most

17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close