Sonya Massey: First-Degree Murder Trial Against Ex-Cop Sean Grayson Begins, Community Rallies Outside Courthouse

Published on October 23, 2025

Family Of Police Shooting Victim Sonya Massey Holds Rally In Chicago
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Sonya Massey was murdered in her home by a Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy named Sean Grayson after she dialed 911 for assistance according to criminal charges filed by the state of Illinois. BOSSIP has consistently been reporting on the case since news first broke back in July 2024 and at last, Grayson’s day(s) in court have finally arrived.

CBS News reports that opening statements began Wednesday morning in a trial that was relocated to Peoria County, Illinois in an effort to get a “fair” trail following the highly publicized shooting. It was also noted that snipers sit atop the roof of the court building and security is extremely tight. With the uprising of public executions, the additional effort to ensure that no violence occurs during the proceedings is warranted and appreciated.

Here’s the part that isn’t appreciated at all and is quite disappointing to say the least. The 12-person jury for the trial was chosen on Monday, it consists of 9 men and 3 women, only one of these twelve people are Black. Just. One. CBS also reported that the judge agreed to drop the lesser charges against Grayson, aggravated battery and official misconduct, and only the murder charges will be adjudicated.

According to NBC News, the family’s attorneys released a statement as the court case was set to begin:

“The family of Sonya Massey continues to grieve her senseless death but also is fiercely committed being present throughout the trial as they continue their hope for full justice for Sonya.”

Earlier this year, the Massey family was awarded $10 million by Sangamon County in a lawsuit settlement. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again right now, no one pays millions of dollars for something that they are 100% not guilty of. That said, we hope and pray that the jury in this case rules in favor of Sonya Massey’s life and sends her killer to prison for the remainder of his days.

