Listen Live
News

Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Indicted For Running Over Process Server

Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Indicted For Mowing Down 66-Year-Old Process Server

Seems like anytime anyone goes up against Fat Joe that really try to get on their gangsta ish. Even lawyers...

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

Earlier this summer, attorney Tyrone Blackburn, who is representing a man suing Fat Joe for unpaid royalties related to ghostwriting duties, was arrested for assaulting a process server in New York City. Now, the lawbreaking lawyer is facing the full force of the law related to the incident.

According to TMZ, Blackburn was officially indicted for allegedly running over a process server with his car this past May while he was attempting to serve Blackburn with papers related to his lawsuit against Fat Joe. Jumping in his car during the attempt, Blackburn allegedly jumped in his car and reversed into the 66-year-old process server, causing him extensive leg damage that apparently required surgery to repair.

While we don’t know what effect this will have on Blackburn’s case against Fat Joe, it certainly seems like he had no interest in receiving whatever papers said server was trying to get to him related to the case and now he’ll have to answer for his transgression in a court of law.

TMZ reports:

Blackburn represents Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, who sued Fat Joe for millions, alleging he helped Joe write music. Later on, Dixon and Blackburn filed another lawsuit accusing Joe of engaging in sexual relations with minors in a lawsuit Joe’s attorney Joe Tacopina said was full of “lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

Tyrone was booked on assault about six weeks after the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

Naturally, Fat Joe is denying all of these allegations as he prepares to fight this case to the bitter end, but the question remains whether Dixon will remain on the case now that he has his own legal problems to deal with.

What do you think about this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Lawyer Suing Fat Joe Indicted For Mowing Down 66-Year-Old Process Server  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Trending
21 Items
Travel

Tyrese Headlines 70s vs 90s Night On the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

News

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Entertainment

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

19 Items
Travel

70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage

Lifestyle

Marvin Winans Clears Up Viral Misunderstanding of Church Donation

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Far From Finished: Kelli Ferrell’s Ex Sues Bravo For $200M Over ‘Fabricated’ #RHOA Storylines, Housewife Hires Phaedra Parks To Rep Her

7 Items
Money

A List Of Billionaires Giving Back To HBCUs When It Matters Most

17 Items
Politics

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close