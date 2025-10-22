Source: CFP / Getty College football is more than just a game; it’s a tradition, a culture, and a celebration of school spirit. At the heart of this passion lies the iconic fight songs that echo through stadiums, uniting fans and players alike. These songs are more than just melodies—they are anthems of pride, resilience, and victory. From the thunderous chants of “The Victors” at Michigan to the unmistakable “Boomer Sooner” at Oklahoma, fight songs have become an integral part of the college football experience. They energize the crowd, intimidate opponents, and serve as a rallying cry for generations of students and alumni. Each fight song carries its own unique history, often tied to the identity and legacy of the school it represents. But which fight songs stand out as the greatest of all time? Whether it’s their historical significance, catchy tunes, or the sheer emotion they evoke, some fight songs have cemented their place in college football lore. Here, we dive into the top 50 college football fight songs, celebrating the music that has defined the sport for decades. From timeless classics to underappreciated gems, these songs are ranked based on their impact, popularity, and enduring legacy. Take a look below and explore the Top 50 College Football Fight Songs Of All Time. RELATED | Top 21 Best Sports Theme Songs Of All-Time Ranking The Top 50 College Football Fight Songs Of All Time was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Michigan: "The Victors" Composed by Louis Elbel in 1898, this song is celebrated as one of the greatest college fight songs ever written.

2. Notre Dame: "Notre Dame Victory March" Written in 1908 by Michael and John Shea, this song debuted at Notre Dame events in 1919.

3. USC: "Fight On" Composed by Mile Sweet in 1922, this song was originally intended for a Trojan Spirit Contest.



4. Washington: "Bow Down to Washington" Written by Lester Wilson in 1915, this song is considered one of the greatest college fight songs.

5. Texas A&M: "Aggie War Hymn" Originally titled "Good-bye to Texas University," this song was adopted in 1920 and remains a fan favorite.

6. Kentucky: "On, On, U. of K." Composed for Kentucky football, this song is one of the most well-known fight songs in the nation.



7. Ohio State: "Buckeye Battle Cry" Composed by Frank Crumit in 1919, this song is played after every Ohio State score.



8. Georgia Tech: "I'm a Ramblin' Wreck From Georgia Tech" Based on an English drinking song, this tune has been part of Georgia Tech tradition since 1908.

9. Wisconsin: "On, Wisconsin!" Composed in 1909 by William T. Purdy, this song was originally intended for Minnesota but became Wisconsin's anthem.



10. Boston College: "For Boston" Written in 1885 by T.J. Hurley, this is considered the original college fight song.

11. Alabama: "Yea, Alabama" Composed by Ethelred Lundy Sykes in 1926 after Alabama's Rose Bowl victory, this song has been a staple ever since.

12. Tennessee: "Rocky Top" Written in 1967 by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, this unofficial song is beloved by Vols fans and played frequently.

13. Texas: "Texas Fight" Written by Walter S. Hunnicutt and James E. King, this song is a fast-tempo response to Texas A&M's "Farmers Fight."

14. Clemson: "Tiger Rag" Adopted in 1942, this version of the 1917 tune by the Original Dixieland Jass Band is known as "The Song That Shakes The Southland."

15. Penn State: "Fight On, State" Composed in 1915 by Joe Saunders, this song is played after touchdowns and extra points.

16. Georgia: "Glory, Glory to Ole GA" While not the official fight song, this tune has been sung at Georgia games since the 1890s.

17. Michigan State: "Michigan State University Fight Song" Written in 1915 by Francis Irving Lankey and Arthur Sales, this song combines lyrics with the melody of "Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus."

18. UCLA: "Sons of Westwood" Adapted from UC Berkeley's "Big C," this song became UCLA's official fight song after being arranged by Kelley James.



19. Arkansas: "Arkansas Fight" Adopted in the 1970s, this song was written by Joel T. Leach and replaced earlier fight songs.

20. Auburn: "War Eagle" Composed in 1954 by Robert Allen and Al Stillman, this song replaced "The Auburn Victory March" as the official fight song.

21. Miami: "Hail to the Spirit of Miami U" Written in 1929 by Dale Clark with music added by Ted Kennedy, this is one of Miami's oldest traditions.

22. Oklahoma: "Boomer Sooner" Written in 1905 by Arthur M. Alden, this song borrows melodies from Yale's "Boola Boola" and UNC's "I'm a Tar Heel Born."

23. Florida: "The Orange and the Blue" Performed by The Pride of the Sunshine marching band, this song is played at all Gators sporting events.

24. Harvard: "Ten Thousand Men of Harvard" Written by A. Putnam in 1918, this is the most frequently performed of Harvard's fight songs.

25. Brigham Young: "The Cougar Fight Song" Composed by Clyde D. Sandgren in the 1940s, this song is dedicated to BYU students who served in WWII.

26. Iowa: "Iowa Fight Song" The oldest of Iowa's fight songs, "On Iowa," was written by W.R. Law in 1919 and holds historical significance.

27. Nebraska: "Dear Old Nebraska U" Written by Harry Pecha in 1924, this is one of four fight songs for Nebraska, often referred to as "There is No Place Like Nebraska."

28. Purdue: "Hail Purdue!" Originally called "Purdue War Song," this 1913 composition by James Morrison and Edward Wotawa is dedicated to the Varsity Glee Club.

29. South Carolina: "The Fighting Gamecocks Lead the Way" Adapted from the Broadway musical How Now, Dow Jones in 1968, this song was arranged by James Pritchard and given lyrics by Paul Dietzel.

30. California: "Fight for California" Adopted in the 1910s, this song was originally a march composed by Earl Elleson McCoy and later adapted with lyrics by Robert N. Fitch.

31. West Virginia: "Hail, West Virginia" Composed in 1915 by Earl Miller and Ed McWhorther, this song is performed during pregame shows and after scores.

32. Duke: "Fight! Blue Devils Fight!" Composed by J.F. Hewitt with lyrics by Douglas Ballin, this is one of Duke's two official fight songs.

33. Army: "On Brave Old Army Team" Written by Lieutenant Egner in 1910, the song was inspired by the valor of the Cadet football team.

34. Louisiana State: "Fight for L.S.U." Played during pregame ceremonies, this song is often performed in abbreviated form by the band.

35. Arizona State: "Maroon and Gold" Composed by Felix E. McKernan in 1948, this song has undergone changes but remains the official fight song.

36. Illinois: "Oskee Wow Wow" Written in 1911 by Howard Green and Harold Hill, this song was designed to energize crowds and has been the official fight song for over a century.

37. Syracuse: "Down, Down the Field Goes Old Syracuse" Composed by Harold Lewis in 1915, this song is often referred to as "Down the Field" and is played after scores.

38. Mississippi: "Forward Rebels" Also known as "Rebel March," this song is performed by "The Pride of the South" marching band, though "Dixie" is a fan favorite.

39. Missouri: "Missouri Fight Song" A medley of several school songs, including "Every True Son" and "Fight Tiger," this is the most recognizable version played at games.

40. Kansas: "I'm a Jayhawk" Composed by Georgia Bowles in 1912, this song has been updated over time to reflect conference realignments.

41. Florida State: "The Fight Song" Written by Tommy Wright in 1950, this song is played at every football and basketball game, with Wright retaining the rights in exchange for season tickets.

42. Minnesota: "The Minnesota Rouser" Created in 1909 by Floyd Hutsell, this song replaced the original school song, "Hail! Minnesota," and is a staple at sporting events.

43. Mississippi State: "Hail State" Written by Joseph Burleson Peavey in 1939, this song is played at the start of home games and after every Bulldogs score.

44. Northwestern: "Go U Northwestern" Dating back to 1912, this song was written by Theodore Van Etten and has been performed after scores for nearly a century.

45. Indiana: "Indiana, Our Indiana" Composed by Russell P. Harker in 1912, this song was first performed during a game against Northwestern and is based on "The Viking March."

46. Stanford: "Come Join the Band" Stanford's official fight song, written in 1907 by Aurania Ellerbeck Rouverol, though it is less frequently played today in favor of "All Right Now."

47. Oregon: "Mighty Oregon" Adopted in 1916, this song was written by Albert Perfect and DeWitt Gilbert and is played at all home football and basketball games.

48. Washington State: "Washington State Fight Song" Written by Zella Melcher and composed by Phyllis Sayles in 1919, this song originated as a class project by students at Washington State.

49. Oregon State: "Hail to Old OSU" Composed by Harold L. Wilkins in 1914, this song has been slightly altered over the years to reflect the transition from Oregon State College to Oregon State University.