Flaviar Is Rolling Out Its Flight-Inspired Whiskey Advent Calendar For 2025

Flaviar, the subscription-based retail service for premier spirits and whiskey enthusiasts, has been releasing its Advent Calendar annually since 2018. For this year, the Whiskey Advent Calendar for 2025 features 24 pours from all around the world, using the clever inspiration of airplane flights to highlight the regions and the journey one will take with the drams.

Source: Flaviar

With cheeky nods to the “mile-high club” and other air industry-related plans, the Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025 will take whiskey (and whisky) fans around the world in 24 days, or whenever the mood hits.

The Flaviar kit comes complete with 24 50 ml bottles of whiskey from the United States, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Finland, China, and France, featuring premium brands that are part of the Flaviar retail portfolio.

Source: Flaviar

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Along with the conveniently packed bottles, the calendar also comes in a handsome box set featuring the airport codes of the regions where the whiskey inside hails from. Also, this year’s calendar comes with a handy Tasting Passport, a handy guide to explain not only what you’re sipping on, but also to take one’s unique tasting notes down.

The Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025 also comes with QR-enabled video content that includes guided tastings and special pricing offers on full-sized bottles of the drams they sample. The calendar also comes with two custom-designed Glencairn glasses, similar to last year’s fantastic Hotel Flaviar calendar. Lastly, there is a Boarding Pass that will unlock a 12-month FlaviarBlack membership, which provides hefty discounts on the company’s wide array of spirits.

Source: Flaviar

The set includes some faves our ours, like Woodinville out of Washington state, Courage & Conviction out of Virginia, the thankfully revived Westard Whiskey brand, Beyoncé’s Sir Davis, New Riff out of Ohio, Heaven’s Door, and Chicken Cock, both Kentucky brands, and more.

Pre-orders for the calendar are underway now, and we suggest you hurry over and take advantage of the $249.00 price, a discount from the normal $270.00 price tag. To guarantee delivery by the holidays, orders for the calendar end on November 14.

To order your Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025, click here.

—

Photo: Flaviar

Flaviar Is Rolling Out Its Flight-Inspired Whiskey Advent Calendar For 2025 was originally published on cassiuslife.com