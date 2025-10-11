Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell Jr. Hosts His ‘Roller Ball’ Celebrity Skating Experience, Roller Rink Excellence Ensues [Exclusive]

Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently transformed into a scene straight out of a nostalgic Atlanta dream as Falcons All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. hosted his first-ever “Mr. Atlanta Presents: Roller Ball” Celebrity Skating Experience.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The charitable event, powered by the A.J.T. Foundation and hosted by Big Tigger of V-103, merged culture, community, and cause under one glowing rink.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The night unfolded at Molly B’s and The Outlook inside Mercedes-Benz Arena, where neon lights, live performances, and signature ATL energy came together for a purpose: to raise funds and awareness for Terrell’s youth-centered initiatives through the A.J.T. Academy.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The red carpet featured appearances from celebrities, athletes, and community leaders, including Gail Bean (Snowfall), Councilwoman Carmelitha Gumbs, Bijan Robinson, Monica Coleman, and DJ Jelly—all representing the essence of Atlanta excellence.

Big Tigger, who emceed the event, shared his excitement about helping bring Terrell’s vision to life.

“We turned Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a roller-skating rink for a charitable cause,” Big Tigger said. “A.J. Terrell Jr., born and raised in Atlanta, is giving back to Atlanta. I’m just happy to be a part of it.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The host noted that the evening’s program included a proclamation from Councilwoman Carmelitha Gumbs and a message from the Mayor’s office, officially recognizing Terrell’s contributions to the city.

“It wasn’t just about fun,” Big Tigger explained. “We got to let people know why we’re having fun—raising awareness for what A.J.’s Foundation is doing with local schools and community initiatives.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A New Era Of Fundraising

Ashly Cargle-Thompson, Executive Director of the A.J.T. Foundation, revealed that Roller Ball marked a major milestone for the organization.

“This was our first major fundraising event,” she said. “We wanted to make fundraising accessible to a younger generation of givers—something they’d want to go to anyway. There are thousands of galas in Atlanta, but we wanted to celebrate the city the way Atlanta celebrates Atlanta.”

The event captured that very spirit—from the custom skates to the high-energy crowd. Performances by Young Dro, Kodie Shane, Breskii, and Sha Da God kept the atmosphere vibrant, while DJs like Oppdigy and Jelly spun Atlanta anthems between sets.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Breskii, whose viral hit “Take Me Thru Dere” recently appeared on Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa, called the experience “nervy but amazing.” The Atlanta rapper laughed about not being able to skate in her boots, but said the crowd’s energy made it all worth it.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

ROLLING FOR A CAUSE

The night wasn’t just a party—it was a purpose in motion. Proceeds from the event will go toward expanding the A.J.T. Academy, which supports student-athletes in under-resourced Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“We want to bridge the opportunity gap for student-athletes,” Cargle-Thompson explained. “Our goal is to make sure athletics feels like a launch pad, not an escape hatch. Not every kid will go D1—but every kid deserves the confidence, skills, and mentorship that sports can offer.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty

She added that the foundation is already preparing for its next major initiative, Crown Eucopia, which provides full-size Black hair care kits and styling workshops to women at My Sister’s House through the Atlanta Mission. This November’s installment will include education and self-care sessions led by local stylists.

In spring 2026, the Foundation will host its first annual Community Camp, bringing together A.J. Terrell’s teammates—like D. Alford and Michael Carter of the New York Jets—to co-sponsor a free flag football event for local youth.

COMMUNITY IN MOTION

Throughout the evening, the crowd reflected Atlanta’s signature unity. Models, athletes like Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and fans alike laced up their skates while others watched from the sidelines, cheering to DJ sets and live performances.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Attendee Aaliyah B, a model and skater, summed up the night’s energy best.

“It was Black excellence on wheels. I love that it’s a fundraiser for children growing up without access to what they need. It’s about awareness, community, and uplifting one another. I’m here for the culture and the good vibes.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty Source: Prince Williams / Getty

ATLANTA ROLLS FORWARD

By the night’s end, Roller Ball had proven to be more than a fundraiser—it was a movement. A reminder that Atlanta’s culture, from skating rinks to soundtracks, can still lead with love, unity, and purpose.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

As Big Tigger said with a grin, “It looked like a new Cascade out here.” And for one night, it truly was—Atlanta on full display, spinning toward a better future.

For more on the A.J.T. Foundation and ways to get involved, visit ajtfoundation.org.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The post Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell Jr. Hosts His ‘Roller Ball’ Celebrity Skating Experience, Roller Rink Excellence Ensues [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Atlanta Falcon A.J. Terrell Jr. Hosts His ‘Roller Ball’ Celebrity Skating Experience, Roller Rink Excellence Ensues [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com