Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

The Braxtons are back, and so are the highs and lows that come when four iconic sister songstresses try to balance family, fame, and feelings.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

Going into the sophomore season, Trina Braxton was all smiles, but make no mistake, she told BOSSIP that things get intense for the sisters.

“It shows us in a very real, in a very raw way that’s never been seen before,” said Trina.

During Friday’s premiere, the Braxtons were busy. Towanda stepped behind the camera to direct and act, Toni dove into producing…

and Trina celebrated passing her realtor’s license exam, all while juggling family dynamics that are equal parts loving and combustible.

Speaking of which, there was a big showdown between Tamar and her sisters after she invited their niece, Ashlee, to appear on her podcast. Tamar insisted she was sent a cease and desist, and she and Toni faced off, with things almost turning physical.

“Toni’s usually very demure, the real version of demure, not the TikTok one,” Trina told BOSSIP with a laugh. “But she got upset, and I don’t see that ever. It was a surprise to everyone, even us.”

When it comes to keeping the peace these days, Trina admitted she has inherited the role once held by her late sister, Traci.

“Traci would’ve been the one keeping everyone calm,” she told BOSSIP. “Now that’s me.” Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Trina also keeps her sister close in a deeply personal way.

“Traci goes everywhere I go,” she told BOSSIP while showing off her hummingbird necklace. “It has some of her remains. If it’s not on my neck, it’s on my arm or my ankle. She’s a part of me.”

This season also highlights Trina’s home life with her husband, businessman Von Scales. Viewers will see a more domestic side of the singer, who often trades stage lights for kitchen ones.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“Von and I cook with each other all the time,” Trina who posts their “Monday Meals” on YouTube told BOSSIP. “He enjoys eating it, and I enjoy cooking it.”

After a recent health scare, the couple made small changes to their daily routine.

“I make bread almost every day,” Trina said. “Now I use unbleached or spelt flour, little changes for better health.”

Trina’s glow, she explained, comes from a relationship that is grounded and steady.

“He’s my person,” she told BOSSIP. “Even though I’ve been the Elizabeth Taylor of the family before, this is my last stop. This is my forever person.”

That love also extends to her sister Towanda, who’s tying the knot this season.

“If I had to hear ‘I’m getting married’ one more time,” Trina joked. “She was even wearing an ‘I’m engaged’ shirt every day. But I’m happy for her. She deserves it.”

Source: Courtesy / We TV

Trina Braxton Talks Tamar’s “Pool Of Blood” Medical Scare

When asked about her sister Tamar, who recently made headlines after suffering a medical emergency that “left her in a pool of blood” with missing teeth that left fans deeply concerned, Trina chose her words carefully and told Managing Editor Dani Canada that she didn’t want to reveal too much.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

“I don’t want to tell Tamar’s story for her,” said Trina. “Tamar has a niche for going online to let people know how she’s feeling and how she’s going to resurface from whatever situation that happens. And I think it’s only right that I let that continue and let her tell her story her way.” Tamar was last seen at Atlanta’s Funk Fest looking on the mend after the scare.

Beyond the laughter, family feuds, and personal trials, Trina hopes viewers see the deeper message behind the new season.

“We hurt like everybody else, we argue like everybody else,” she told BOSSIP. “But what we want people to see is that we heal. Healing is possible.”

As the new season unfolds, expect more of what has long made The Braxtons a Friday-night favorite: vulnerability, humor, and heart. Season 1 ranked as WE tv’s most-watched freshman original and the number two cable show among Black audiences ages 25 to 54.

Source: Courtesy / We TV

Season 2 looks ready to keep that momentum going with the Braxtons once again opening their lives, their hearts, and their healing to the world.

Watch our exclusive with Trina Braxton!





New one-hour episodes of The Braxtons premiere every Friday at 8:00 PM ET on WE tv and stream on ALLBLK.

