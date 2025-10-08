Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha’s Being Peachily Pursued By THIS Affluent ATL-Based Barber

After finalizing her turbulent divorce from Simon Guobadia in June, Porsha Williams is back on the dating scene, and this time, she’s trying a whole new approach to love. During a panel at CultureCon NYC on Oct. 5, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she’s currently dating two people — a man and a woman. Details on the star’s mystery man are unclear, but many believe her new female boo is a successful Atlanta-based barber named Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

Porsha Williams revealed that both of her new romances were off to a good start

Porsha is already smitten by her new love interests.

“He is nice, and she is nice,” she chuckled during Sunday’s panel, before opening up about the challenges she’s facing emotionally. “But I really just wanted to make sure these were normal people. And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything. They’re perfect. They mirror you.”

The housewife also revealed that her new dates aren’t relying on grandiose gestures or flattery to win her over; they’re confident enough to “challenge” and “question” her instead, which she finds quite refreshing.

“They’re not letting me walk over them,” the mother of one continued. “They aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship. And so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet.”

Still, Porsha sees this new chapter — and stepping out of her comfort zone — as a necessary shift in her journey toward lasting love.

“I realized if you want something different, you have to also be different,” she explained. “I have to soften up a bit,” she added.

So far, there’s no word on who the mysterious man might be, but all eyes are on the budding connection between Porsha and Sway, and fans are eager to know more.

Patrice “Sway” McKinney and Porsha Williams/ Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

