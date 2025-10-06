Listen Live
News

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winner Ike Turner at Grammy Awards
Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty

Ike Turner Jr., the son of soul/rock duo Ike & Tina Turner and a Grammy-winning producer in his own right, has died at the age of 67 – one day after his birthday.

Tina Turner’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the news to TMZ that Ike Jr. passed away from kidney failure on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital. Bullock says that his health has been declining for some time, including severe heart issues and a stroke in early September.

In a statement to the New York Post, Bullock said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. ‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

Ike Turner Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Sr and Lorraine Taylor. Tina Turner (who married Ike in 1962) would later adopt him and his brother, Michael. Junior quickly followed his parents into music.

“As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play,” Bullock told the Post. “While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner.”

Ike Jr. became a sought-after sound engineer. In 2007, he won a Grammy for his work on his father’s “Risin’ With The Blues” album.

SEE ALSO

Ike Turner Jr., Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 67  was originally published on myclassixatl.com

Trending
28 Items
Entertainment

What’s On Your Feet: The 28 Best Sneakers Worn In The NBA Playoffs

Celebrity

SNL En Espanol! Bad Bunny Takes On SNL Hosting Duties & Silences Critics Of His 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Hair

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Health

Black Men Beard Care: 9 Essential Grooming Steps Most Guys Skip

Urban One Honors
News

Urban One Celebrates 45 Years Of Service To The Black Community

Health

Black Men And Razor Bumps: Why They Happen & How To Finally Fix Them

8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Gary with Da Tea on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close