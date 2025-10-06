Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

New York drill rapper Sheff G, who joined President Trump during a campaign rally last year, has been sentenced to five years in jail after admitting that money made from his musical career was used to finance gang activity.

According to HuffPost, Sheff, whose legal name is Michael Williams, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and conspiracy, and while the prosecutor wanted a 20-year prison sentence, the judge agreed to a plea deal that allows Williams to serve five years in jail and five years of supervised release.

“This defendant had talent and opportunity, but chose to use them to fuel violence instead of building a better future,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said after the sentencing, HuffPost reports.

Williams had already been connected to a long-term investigation that included gang-related shootings when he took the stage with Trump during a May 2024 rally. The 27-year-old also had a massive following on social media, and his videos on YouTube had been viewed millions of times.

Reports claim that Williams was a member of the 8 Trey Crips and reportedly spent money on chains and items for gang members who battled with rival gangs. More than 30 alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and their affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, have been indicted. “Twenty-three have pleaded guilty to various charges while seven cases are still pending,” HuffPost reports.

“They say the rapper acted as a getaway driver on at least one occasion, chauffeuring three co-defendants to and from a 2021 shooting that targeted a rival but instead hit two bystanders. Sheff G even treated gang members to a lavish dinner at a Manhattan steakhouse to celebrate a 2020 shooting that killed a purported rival gang member and injured five others, according to prosecutors,” HuffPost continued.

Tegan Chambers, who performs under the rap name Sleepy Hallow, also appeared on stage with Trump and Sheff G during the May 23, 2024, rally in the Bronx. Chambers pled guilty to one count of conspiracy and was sentenced to a year in jail last week.

A Trump campaign spokesman claimed that they had no idea that the two rappers were facing charges and were unclear whether the young men asked Trump’s people to perform or vice versa.

—

Photo: Getty

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com