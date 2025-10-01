Listen Live
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other's Kids

Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales–‘DROP THE ADDY!’

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had their worst war of words yet, with the two slamming each other's children while demanding an in-person meetup.

Published on October 1, 2025

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B egreviously eviscerated Tuesday during a NASTY war of words that went to new lows about their kids, fertility, and alleged album sales.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

As previously reported, the two first reignited their beef on Monday when Nicki took aim at Cardi and her new album, Am I The Drama, seemingly mocking it, first by simply writing “$4.99,” seemingly referencing the promotional iTunes price of Cardi’s project.

She also threw shots at Cardi’s pregnancy while parodying the lyrics of Cardi’s new song, “Magnet,” tweeting;

“Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS,” Minaj wrote. “Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.”

Nicki went on to continue her previous narrative about Roc Nation and Jay-Z being involved in illegal activities, connecting those dots to Cardi’s album sales.

“Abcdefgeeeee SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE ME, ” she began. “Tell the rat & tell j ZEEEE RICO FRAUD & PERJURY.”

On Tuesday, while things seemed to slow down between the two, Nicki responded to Cardi’s accusations that she had to see fertility doctors in order to have a child because of the “percs [Percocet] scrambling” her eggs.

An incensed Nicki Minaj then clapped back, alleging that she would be taking legal action against Cardi for he fertility tweet. She also mentioned her foe, Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez, in her tweet that included the Pinkprint rapper calling Cardi, “Barney B.”

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Source: Mike Coppola/MG25 / Getty

“Is I’m da Barney B AND the FLOP?” wrote Nicki. “Is I’m lying about fertility when the Queen has never once seen or spoken to a fertility doctor In her life?”Is I’m the one sleeping with trade while hubby f***n sweetie & taking my big gewy hole for alimony? Is I’m going to be sued when the Queen show her medical records to the courts?

Oh ROC BOTTOM NATION WE WIN AGAIN. Desiree I have your medical records too. :). the lawyers said we gon have Barney b homeless within 36 months. Praise God. lucky we eating cake right now,” Minaj wrote. In a follow-up, she continued:

“Barney B, I know you don’t know this, but SOME women PLAN their pregnancies you dirty HEINEKEN p***y twat. We don’t let niggaz fuk us while we pregnant for the next trade who got 4 other ppl pregnant. You see? The devil has come to collect. You sold your soul. You made a pact. But you lost. Now hear this: you have been neutralized in the mighty name of Jesus. Every word you speak on Me or mine will now curse your enablers more than your dizzy brain could ever fathom.”

Minaj’s initial messages went on to include extended commentary about her own family decisions and veiled references to Cardi’s past, alleging that she previously called Black women derogatory names:

“I was pregnant for my first love. Got married & the next year got pregnant for my soul mate. On purpose. You see Barney? We planned it. Your medical records in the strip club to now look embarrassing & your father… welp…anyway. You are about to shrivel up & die inside. You called black women monkeys & roaches. Now one day ppl will call your daughters monkeys & roaches. … Anyway, I used double the protection in every relationship until I was READY. See? The difference between a HOE & the QUEEN.”

Cardi B’s replies followed, directly addressing Minaj’s tweets and warning her to stop invoking her children and focus on her son, Papa Bear, on his birthday.

Ashi Studio: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

“Girl, it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter deidcateing essays to me???” wrote Cardi. “For the love of God go to chukie cheese.”

She also added;

“Like, damn how you pressed over an album you ain’t got hit in or mentioned in…. “B*** feelings hurt cause I ain’t paid her no attention!! You haven’t even cut your f***n kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day.”

“And let me tell you somethin.. let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you b***!!” Cardi wrote.

At one point, Cardi clapped back after Nicki claimed she experienced seizures from a knot on her forehead following their infamous 2018 altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

“When have I ever had a seizure?? You the one that went on that award show saying you ain’t want to call 911 after you was shakin from that drug over dose.. talkin bout a knot miss IM STANDING RIGHT HERE.”

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Trade Shade Over Kulture & Papa Bear

Cardi B x Nicki Minaj
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris /Johnny Nunez / Getty

At one point, Nicki directly called Cardi B’s eldest child, Kulture, “ugly.”

“Kulture vulture you ugly too,” wrote Nicki, which led Cardi to respond by bringing up Nicki’s son, Papa Bear, whom she called “nonverbal” due to alleged drug use by Minaj.

There are no official reports about a medical diagnosis for Nicki’s son.

Things also got especially dark when the two eviscerated each other over “roach spray” and alleged molestation.

Ultimately, the two demanded an in-person meetup so they could fight with Nicki, threatening to “cave in” the chest of Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, since Cardi is heavily pregnant. Jay-Z and Desiree Perez also continued to catch strays in Nicki’s tweets.

What do YOU think about Cardi and Nicki Minaj’s latest back-and-forth?

The post Drama Dustup: Forever Feuding Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Egregiously Eviscerate Each Other Over Fertility, Children & Alleged Album Sales–‘DROP THE ADDY!’ appeared first on Bossip.

