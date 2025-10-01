Listen Live
‘Deb’s House’ Exclusive Clip: Amber Gets A Lesson In Professionalism From Ms. Deb–‘This Is A Part Of Show Business!’

Published on October 1, 2025

It’s almost time for Ms. Deb to crown her Deb’s House winner, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive penultimate episode clip.

Source: WE tv / ALLBLK

As previously reported, Deb’s House is bigger and bolder in season 2. Following its 2023 debut, which earned Deb Antney a Telly Award, Deb’s House returned Friday, August 22, on WE tv with higher stakes and a sharper focus: finding R&B’s next breakout voice.

Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

Throughout the season, 10 aspiring vocalists, handpicked by Antney, moved into a luxury house, where they lived, trained, and competed under her intense, experienced guidance. The women also took on weekly challenges, vocal boot camps, and live performances testing their stamina, style, and star quality, with guidance from rapper Waka Flocka Flame, soulful songstress Keke Wyatt, and SWV’s Leanne “LeLee” Lyons.

Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

In the episode before the finale, Deb scolds Amber for taking out the professional braids she had done for her. Needless to say, Deb is furious and demands to know why.

Source: Deb’s House / We TV

“Because the way my dress is, it’s off shoulder dress, so I need my hair up…” says Amber. “So I was going to pin it…”

Source: Deb’s House / We TV

Ms. Deb cuts her off and chastises her for wasting the team’s time.

“That is disrespectful!” says Deb. “This woman braided hair, and you turned around took the hair out your head!”

The music industry vet then rants about the singer in a confessional.

“I sent my personal Glam team. You don’t waste all their time now. This is greed, this is pure greed! They ain’t come here for all of this.”

Source: Deb’s House / We TV

Ms. Deb tells Amber she’s causing a “major problem” in the 11th hour and rants during a confessional about the singer’s actions.

“Amber, I done fell for you, and I really like you—you so there. As soon as you’re there, it’s just like self-destroy. You start doing this flip mode s***.”

Amber says she wasn’t trying to be disrespectful and says the braids were too tight, but Ms. Deb reminds her that she has to sacrifice.

“This is a part of show business, sweetheart,” says Ms. Deb.

Take an exclusive look below.

'Deb's House' Exclusive Clip: Amber Gets A Lesson In Professionalism From Ms. Deb–'This Is A Part Of Show Business!'

