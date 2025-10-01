Listen Live
Napheesa Collier Criticizes WNBA Leadership, Cathy Engelbert Throws Out Caitlin Clark Sponsorship Comment

According to Collier, Engelbert stated: “Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

Published on September 30, 2025

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has sparked controversy by revealing a private conversation with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in which Engelbert allegedly claimed that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” to the WNBA for her sponsorship deals.

Collier, a vice president of the WNBPA, shared the remarks during her exit interview, further criticizing the league’s leadership.

According to Collier, Engelbert stated:

“Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.”

Collier also noted Engelbert’s assertion that players should “thank their lucky stars” for the league’s media rights deal.

Collier’s comments have reignited discussions about player compensation and the league’s treatment of its stars.

While Clark has become a marquee name in the WNBA, her sponsorship success predates her professional career.

Deals with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, and State Farm were secured during her time at Iowa, long before she joined the Fever.

Engelbert responded to the criticism, stating:

“I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership. My commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

The controversy has drawn attention to the league’s broader challenges, including low player salaries and the need for greater investment in its stars.

Collier’s remarks have resonated with fans and players alike, many of whom are calling for more transparency and accountability from WNBA leadership.

As the league navigates these tensions, the spotlight remains on how it will address the concerns of its players while continuing to grow its platform.

Napheesa Collier Criticizes WNBA Leadership, Cathy Engelbert Throws Out Caitlin Clark Sponsorship Comment  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

